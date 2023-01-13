'I am confident we will win Oscar too'

'I feel I am in a dream that I don't want to wake up from.'

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

After winning the Golden Globe for his hugely popular song Naatu Naatu, M M Keeravaani takes a moment to pause and take it all in.

Everyone wants a piece of him for making India proud, and he tells Subhash K Jha in an exclusive interview for Rediff.com, "There are more than 1,200 messages on my phone, and innumerable requests for interviews both here, in the US and back home."

First of all, thank you for making India proud!

Thank you being so patient, Sir.

There are more than 1,200 messages on my phone, and innumerable requests for interviews both here, in the US and back home.

I don't like to say no to anybody, but I can't be speaking to so many people.

You know me, Sir.

Always a recluse, always work first, talk never?

(Laughs) I am talking to you in a hushed voice because I am sharing my room with somebody.

I can imagine.

Sir, it's all been worth it finally.

When I get calls and messages from home in India, saying I've made the country proud, I feel I've finally achieved something.

I needed to prioritise my replies to the messages, and I'm trying to do that. But it is hard.

IMAGE: NTR Jr and Rama Charan in the Naatu Naatu song in RRR.

I am sure you have replied to Prime Minister Modi, who graciously congratulated you and the team.

It was a pleasant surprise, and a huge honour to have the PM acknowledging and appreciating our hard work.

Believe me, Sir, it has not been easy getting where we are now.

The last few months have gone by in a whirl.

I feel I am in a dream that I don't want to wake up from.

Indeed, this is a dream run for RRR, and it continues. Now, it's the Oscars?

I am confident that we will win the Oscar too.

IMAGE: Lakshmi Pranathi with her husband NTR Jr, M M Keeravani, S S Rajamouli, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni. Photograph: Kind courtesy RRR Movie/Twitter

Were you confident you would win the Golden Globe?

Believe me, Sir, when I entered the Golden Globe ceremony with the RRR team, with my wife Srivalli and children, I was confident we would win.

Our table number was 224.

When we sat down, I was confident we would win.

And you did. Do you have any idea of the euphoria and jubilation back home?

Yes, Sir, I am aware.

I am also aware of the expectations from me.

I've always done my best.

You have been a support from the time I started.

We must get together for that long-promised music session...And one more thing...

Yes?

You must continue sending me all those wonderful songs of Lataji. They have opened a new window in my music.