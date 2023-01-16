RRR Wins Best Foreign Language Film

IMAGE: M M Keeravaani. Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Days after winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, M M Keeravaani won again at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards on January 14.

He received the trophy for Best Original Score for RRR.

He shared the evening with Cate Blanchett and Bill Nighy, who won in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories for the films Tar and Living respectively.

"It's like living in a dream. But also every exhausting. The past two weeks have been like a mad rush of events. I am barely able to remember which function I am attending and where," Keeravaani confesses to Subhash K Jha.

"The winners were already announced in December. I knew I was chosen for Best Music Score. I return home to India on January 18. I miss being home."

IMAGE: S S Karthikeya and his father S S Rajamouli. Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

That's not all.

Keeravaani also won the Best Song award for Naatu Naatu at the 28th Critics Choice Awards on January 15.

The icing on the cake was that this time, Director S S Rajamouli took home an award for Best Foreign Language Film too. Unfortunately, he lost out in the other categories that RRR was nominated in: Best Picture, Best Director and Best Visual Effects.

"Every award that Naatu Naatu is getting is special, but the Critics Choice Award is more special since RRR also won in the Best Foreign Language Film category. It was a double triumph for us. I feel elated," Keeravaani says.