Golden Globes: RRR's Naatu Naatu Wins Best Original Song

Golden Globes: RRR's Naatu Naatu Wins Best Original Song

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: January 11, 2023 11:41 IST
Here's a quick look at the winners of the 80th Annual Golden Globe awards.

IMAGE: Tony Kushner, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch, Gabriel LaBelle, Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Kristie Macosko Krieger win Best Picture, Drama, for The Fabelmans. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Motion Picture – Drama

WINNER: The Fabelmans
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

 

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama

WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

IMAGE: Austin Butler. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

IMAGE: Angela Bassett. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

IMAGE: Ke Huy Quan. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

IMAGE: Steven Spielberg. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Director – Motion Picture

WINNER: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

IMAGE: Peter Czernin, Colin Farrell, Martin McDonagh, Kerry Condon, Brendan Gleeson, Graham Broadbent and Barry Keoghan win Best Picture, Musical or Comedy, for The Banshees Of Inisherin. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

IMAGE: Michelle Yeoh. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris 

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

IMAGE: Gary Ungar, Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Patrick McHale and Corey Campodonico win Best Picture, Animated, for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.  Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Motion Picture – Animated

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

IMAGE: Santiago Mitre and Ricardo Darin. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language (Formerly Foreign Language)

WINNER: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
RRR (India)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)

IMAGE: Martin McDonagh with Colin Farrell. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

WINNER: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking

IMAGE: Justin Hurwitz. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

IMAGE: MM Keeravani. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

WINNER: Naatu Naatu, RRR by MM Keeravani
Carolina, Where The Crawdads Sing by Taylor Swift
Ciao Papa, Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio by Alexandre Desplat
Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick by Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice
Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson

IMAGE: Emma D'Arcy and Milly Alcock. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Television Series – Drama

WINNER: House of the Dragon
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama

WINNER: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

IMAGE: Janelle James, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

WINNER: Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

IMAGE: Quinta Brunson. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

IMAGE: Jeremy Allen White. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

IMAGE: Julia Garner. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Musical-Comedy Or Drama Television Series

WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

IMAGE: Tyler James Williams. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical-Comedy Or Drama Television Series

WINNER: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Henry Winkler, Barry 

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

WINNER: The White Lotus: Sicily
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit

IMAGE: Evan Peters. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

WINNER: Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

IMAGE: Jennifer Coolidge. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

IMAGE: Paul Walter Hauser. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Rediff Movies
