Golden Globes: RRR's Naatu Naatu Wins Best Original Song

Here's a quick look at the winners of the 80th Annual Golden Globe awards.

IMAGE: Tony Kushner, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch, Gabriel LaBelle, Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Kristie Macosko Krieger win Best Picture, Drama, for The Fabelmans. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Motion Picture – Drama

WINNER: The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama

WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

IMAGE: Austin Butler. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

IMAGE: Angela Bassett. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

IMAGE: Ke Huy Quan. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

IMAGE: Steven Spielberg. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Director – Motion Picture

WINNER: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

IMAGE: Peter Czernin, Colin Farrell, Martin McDonagh, Kerry Condon, Brendan Gleeson, Graham Broadbent and Barry Keoghan win Best Picture, Musical or Comedy, for The Banshees Of Inisherin. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

IMAGE: Michelle Yeoh. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

IMAGE: Gary Ungar, Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Patrick McHale and Corey Campodonico win Best Picture, Animated, for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Motion Picture – Animated

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

IMAGE: Santiago Mitre and Ricardo Darin. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language (Formerly Foreign Language)

WINNER: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

IMAGE: Martin McDonagh with Colin Farrell. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

WINNER: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

IMAGE: Justin Hurwitz. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

IMAGE: MM Keeravani. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

WINNER: Naatu Naatu, RRR by MM Keeravani

Carolina, Where The Crawdads Sing by Taylor Swift

Ciao Papa, Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio by Alexandre Desplat

Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick by Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson

IMAGE: Emma D'Arcy and Milly Alcock. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Television Series – Drama

WINNER: House of the Dragon

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama

WINNER: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

IMAGE: Janelle James, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

WINNER: Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

IMAGE: Quinta Brunson. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

IMAGE: Jeremy Allen White. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

IMAGE: Julia Garner. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Musical-Comedy Or Drama Television Series

WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

IMAGE: Tyler James Williams. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical-Comedy Or Drama Television Series

WINNER: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

WINNER: The White Lotus: Sicily

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

IMAGE: Evan Peters. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

WINNER: Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

IMAGE: Jennifer Coolidge. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

IMAGE: Paul Walter Hauser. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy