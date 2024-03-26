News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kriti, Sonakshi, Sobhita Celebrate Holi

Kriti, Sonakshi, Sobhita Celebrate Holi

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 26, 2024 13:23 IST
How some Bollywood ladies celebrated Holi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon grabs a bite after playing Holi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha wishes her fans, 'Holi ki hardik shubhkamnaen.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates Holi in Kolkata.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur shares a picture from the Holika dahan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala is ready with her pichkari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

It's a quiet Holi for Karisma Kapoor and her furry friend.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

Urvashi Dholakia smiles for the camera.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur is obviously having fun.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Hema Malini celebrates Holi in Mathura, her Lok Sabha constituency.

Watch her sing Holi Ke Din from Sholay.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti, in the colours of the rainbow.

