Kriti, Sonakshi, Sobhita Celebrate Holi

How some Bollywood ladies celebrated Holi.
Kriti Sanon grabs a bite after playing Holi.
Sonakshi Sinha wishes her fans, 'Holi ki hardik shubhkamnaen.'
Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates Holi in Kolkata.
Nimrat Kaur shares a picture from the Holika dahan.
Sobhita Dhulipala is ready with her pichkari.
It's a quiet Holi for Karisma Kapoor and her furry friend.
Urvashi Dholakia smiles for the camera.
Avneet Kaur is obviously having fun.
Hema Malini celebrates Holi in Mathura, her Lok Sabha constituency.
Watch her sing Holi Ke Din from Sholay.
Surbhi Jyoti, in the colours of the rainbow.