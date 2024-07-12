News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Priyanka-Nick At Radhika-Anant's Wedding

Priyanka-Nick At Radhika-Anant's Wedding

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
July 12, 2024 21:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wed at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, north west Mumbai, on Friday, July 12, 2024.

Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, Kavita Seth and Shreya Ghoshal, along with music directors Amit Trivedi and Pritam, will perform live after the ceremony.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani captures some of the guests at the event.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

 

Genelia D'souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh.

 

Madhuri Dixit, Dr Sriram Nene and son Ryan Nene.

 

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

 

Rajinikanth with wife Latha, daughter Soundarya, son-in-law Vishagan Vanangamudi and grandson Veer.

 

Director Atlee with wife Krishna Priya dressed as Anant Ambani's brigade.

 

A R Rahman with wife Saira Banu.

 

Anil Kapoor.

 

Sanjay Dutt.

 

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry.

 

Karan Johar with New York designer Prabal Gurung.

 

Venkatesh Daggubati.

 

Jackie Shroff.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Kriti, Disha At Radhika-Anant's Wedding
Kriti, Disha At Radhika-Anant's Wedding
Anant Ambani Arrives For His Shaadi
Anant Ambani Arrives For His Shaadi
Ambani Mehendi: Shloka Keeps It Simple, Sweet
Ambani Mehendi: Shloka Keeps It Simple, Sweet
Radhika, Anant Pray Before Their Wedding
Radhika, Anant Pray Before Their Wedding
UP order to shift students from madrasas sparks row
UP order to shift students from madrasas sparks row
Alcaraz fights back to reach Wimbledon final
Alcaraz fights back to reach Wimbledon final
Tendulkar pays tribute to 'old foe' James Anderson
Tendulkar pays tribute to 'old foe' James Anderson

More like this

Priyanka, Nick Arrive For Ambani Wedding

Priyanka, Nick Arrive For Ambani Wedding

And The Ambanis Danced...

And The Ambanis Danced...

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances