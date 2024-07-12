Priyanka-Nick At Radhika-Anant's Wedding

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wed at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, north west Mumbai, on Friday, July 12, 2024.

Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, Kavita Seth and Shreya Ghoshal, along with music directors Amit Trivedi and Pritam, will perform live after the ceremony.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani captures some of the guests at the event.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Genelia D'souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh.

Madhuri Dixit, Dr Sriram Nene and son Ryan Nene.

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

Rajinikanth with wife Latha, daughter Soundarya, son-in-law Vishagan Vanangamudi and grandson Veer.

Director Atlee with wife Krishna Priya dressed as Anant Ambani's brigade.

A R Rahman with wife Saira Banu.

Anil Kapoor.

Sanjay Dutt.

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry.

Karan Johar with New York designer Prabal Gurung.

Venkatesh Daggubati.

Jackie Shroff.