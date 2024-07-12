Hardik, Ananya Light Up Dance Floor

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities were buzzing not just with the ceremony itself, but also with the energetic dance moves of some A-list guests.

Video: Kind courtesy Reliance Industries Limited

World Cup star Hardik Pandya stole the show with his enthusiastic performance on the dance floor, and a video of him grooving alongside Bollywood actress Ananya Panday quickly went viral on social media.

Ananya and Hardik reportedly danced to the hit song Badtameez Dil from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, adding to the lively atmosphere of the celebration.