Spotted: Kiara, Sid At Wimbledon!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra brought their A-game to Wimbledon 2024, turning heads with their chic outfits during the quarter-finals between Daniil Medvedev and world number one Jannik Sinner.

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra, his wife Kiara Advani and tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, right. Photograph: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Kiara looked stunning in a blue ensemble, while Sidharth exuded elegance in a white suit and tie.

Sidharth took to social media, calling it 'a day to remember' and praising the sportsmanship on display. 'A day to remember! Witnessed great tennis and sportsmanship at #Wimbledon2024 with my partner in crime @kiaraaliaadvani Watching @wimbledon's energy live from Centre Court was surreal and special!'

Star Sports welcomed Kiara and Sid them with a playful tweet, 'Star power on Centre Court! @advani_kiara and @SidMalhotra join us for the quarter-finals and it's time for some #Stargazing. Don't miss the excitement and glamour!'