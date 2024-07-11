Why Katrina Didn't Attend Ambani Sangeet

Priyanka takes a beach break... Sunny is red hot... Saif goes shirtless...
Vicky Kaushal arrived solo for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's sangeet ceremony, and now we know why. Wife Katrina Kaif is enjoying the beautiful mornings of Munich, Germany.
Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, enjoys beach day with daughter Malti Marie in Stradbroke Island in Australia, where she's shooting for her film, The Bluff.
PeeCee catches up on reading time too, with mum Dr Madhu Chopra.
Sunny Leone wants to 'set your heart on fire'.
Saif Ali Khan catches wife Kareena Kapoor's eye -- and camera -- when he goes shirtless in Greece.
Bipasha Basu shares a throwback pic from a beach vacay.
Rakul Singh promotes her new film, Indian 2.
Preity Zinta plays with 'shadow n light'.
Suhana Khan shares a picture from her New York holiday.
Nora Fatehi promotes, well, Nora, her new single.
Karishma Tanna takes a cute selfie.