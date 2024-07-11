Why Katrina Didn't Attend Ambani Sangeet

Priyanka takes a beach break... Sunny is red hot... Saif goes shirtless...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal arrived solo for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's sangeet ceremony, and now we know why. Wife Katrina Kaif is enjoying the beautiful mornings of Munich, Germany.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, enjoys beach day with daughter Malti Marie in Stradbroke Island in Australia, where she's shooting for her film, The Bluff.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

PeeCee catches up on reading time too, with mum Dr Madhu Chopra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone wants to 'set your heart on fire'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Saif Ali Khan catches wife Kareena Kapoor's eye -- and camera -- when he goes shirtless in Greece.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu shares a throwback pic from a beach vacay.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh promotes her new film, Indian 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta plays with 'shadow n light'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Suhana Khan shares a picture from her New York holiday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi promotes, well, Nora, her new single.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna takes a cute selfie.