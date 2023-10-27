Parineeti's Choora Ceremony

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra /Instagram

A month after Parineeti Chopra's wedding to Raghav Chadha on September 25, unseen pictures are still dropping on social media!

Pari has earlier shared pictures from her engagement, wedding and unique 'pre-wedding rituals' and now, she treats us to pictures from her choora ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra /Instagram

Adding swag to the choora ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra /Instagram

In quiet prayer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra /Instagram

Pari takes a family picture before the ceremony with parents Reena and Pawan Chopra, and brothers Sahaj and Shivang Chopra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra /Instagram

Parineeti chooses pink choora instead of the traditional red.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra /Instagram

The choora is enclosed in a pink satin cover, which states, 'P loves R'. Indeed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra /Instagram

Sahaj and Shivang open Pari's choora.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra /Instagram

Happiness in a picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra /Instagram

Taking part in the merriment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra /Instagram

Pari's interesting kalire has a 'cafe' dangler.