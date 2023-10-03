Parineeti-Raghav's Unique Pre-Wedding Rituals

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding rituals were nothing what you'd expect.
No, we're not talking haldi or sangeet ceremonies.
Instead, it was all fun and games in Udaipur!
'Time to spill the beans on our not-so-traditional rituals, to kick-start our traditional Indian wedding!' Parineeti reveals with these pictures.
It was Team Chadha versus Team Chopra and it started with Musical Chairs, 'A high-stakes dance-off where everyone cheats.'
The Lemon and Spoon Race followed, and Pari writes, 'All those years in school sports days did not prepare you for this.'
The Three-Legged Race was 'more difficult than hitting a cricket century, bruises are inevitable, but the bonds you forge are priceless.'
Raghav's three-legged race partner was Harbhajan Singh, the only current Rajya Sabha MP to have played Test cricket (and taken 417 Test wickets).
So, of course, there was cricket!
'Watch out for cricket legends within the fam (especially your mother-in-law, who will change the game with a wicket on the final ball, and win the game),' Pari writes.
Parineeti preps up Bhajji as he steps onto the field.
'Now, about setting the trend: It's not just about winning or losing. It's about the incredible moments, the cheers, the laughter, and most importantly, the bonds formed,' she writes.
'Our Chadha-Chopra War was an epic battle where both sides emerged victorious and hearts were well and truly conquered.'
Raghav shared pictures from the pre-wedding rituals too.
'While the Chadhas didn't emerge as winners in these games, we certainly won the hearts of the Chopras, especially Pari's, who has become the most loved member of our family. Of course, some of us were left with battle scars!' Raghav writes.
The couple also played Jenga...
...And glass pong.
Bhajji gets poached into Parineeti's team.
Parineeti and Raghav's mums -- Reena Chopra and Alka Chadha -- enjoy the games.