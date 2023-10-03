Parineeti-Raghav's Unique Pre-Wedding Rituals

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding rituals were nothing what you'd expect.

No, we're not talking haldi or sangeet ceremonies.

Instead, it was all fun and games in Udaipur!

'Time to spill the beans on our not-so-traditional rituals, to kick-start our traditional Indian wedding!' Parineeti reveals with these pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Chadha/Instagram

It was Team Chadha versus Team Chopra and it started with Musical Chairs, 'A high-stakes dance-off where everyone cheats.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

The Lemon and Spoon Race followed, and Pari writes, 'All those years in school sports days did not prepare you for this.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

The Three-Legged Race was 'more difficult than hitting a cricket century, bruises are inevitable, but the bonds you forge are priceless.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Chadha/Instagram

Raghav's three-legged race partner was Harbhajan Singh, the only current Rajya Sabha MP to have played Test cricket (and taken 417 Test wickets).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Chadha/Instagram

So, of course, there was cricket!

'Watch out for cricket legends within the fam (especially your mother-in-law, who will change the game with a wicket on the final ball, and win the game),' Pari writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti preps up Bhajji as he steps onto the field.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

'Now, about setting the trend: It's not just about winning or losing. It's about the incredible moments, the cheers, the laughter, and most importantly, the bonds formed,' she writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

'Our Chadha-Chopra War was an epic battle where both sides emerged victorious and hearts were well and truly conquered.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Chadha/Instagram

Raghav shared pictures from the pre-wedding rituals too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

'While the Chadhas didn't emerge as winners in these games, we certainly won the hearts of the Chopras, especially Pari's, who has become the most loved member of our family. Of course, some of us were left with battle scars!' Raghav writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Chadha/Instagram

The couple also played Jenga...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Chadha/Instagram

...And glass pong.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Chadha/Instagram

Bhajji gets poached into Parineeti's team.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti and Raghav's mums -- Reena Chopra and Alka Chadha -- enjoy the games.