Raghav Gets Romantic With Parineeti

Parineeti Chopra celebrated her first birthday as a married woman, tucked lovingly under husband Raghav Chadha's umbrella of love!
Raghav gets romantic on Instagram.
'You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable. You bring SO much joy into my world...' he writes.
'On this special day, I want to celebrate the amazing woman that you are, ' he adds.
'Here's to more laughs, more love, and more unforgettable moments together... like these beautiful ones of our first year together. Happy Birthday Wifey!'
Parineeti replies, 'Back at you, you amazing amazing human!'
Pari turned 35 on October 22.
The pictures that Raghav shared included from a date, their trip to the US, and from their destination wedding in Udaipur.