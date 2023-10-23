News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Raghav Gets Romantic With Parineeti

Raghav Gets Romantic With Parineeti

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 23, 2023 11:38 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Chadha/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra celebrated her first birthday as a married woman, tucked lovingly under husband Raghav Chadha's umbrella of love!

Raghav gets romantic on Instagram.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Chadha/Instagram

'You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable. You bring SO much joy into my world...' he writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Chadha/Instagram

'On this special day, I want to celebrate the amazing woman that you are, ' he adds.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Chadha/Instagram

'Here's to more laughs, more love, and more unforgettable moments together... like these beautiful ones of our first year together. Happy Birthday Wifey!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Chadha/Instagram

Parineeti replies, 'Back at you, you amazing amazing human!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Chadha/Instagram

Pari turned 35 on October 22.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Chadha/Instagram

The pictures that Raghav shared included from a date, their trip to the US, and from their destination wedding in Udaipur.

