No, Parineeti is NOT on Her Honeymoon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra shared a glimpse of a 'girl's trip' to the Maldives and clarified, 'NOT on a honeymoon! Photo taken by sister-in-law #GirlsTrip.'

Parineeti, who got married on September 24, can be seen enjoying her time in an infinity pool. And she's still wearing her pink chooda (bangles).

Photograph: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram

Parineeti walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week last week, and told ANI: "I am very happy as this is my first appearance after marriage and I am in my home city, Delhi, so it is a very special feeling. Karishma is always one of my favourites and I have been wearing her design for so long that I wanted one of my wedding outfits designed by her."