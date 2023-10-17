No, Parineeti is NOT on Her Honeymoon

Parineeti Chopra shared a glimpse of a 'girl's trip' to the Maldives and clarified, 'NOT on a honeymoon! Photo taken by sister-in-law #GirlsTrip.'
Parineeti, who got married on September 24, can be seen enjoying her time in an infinity pool. And she's still wearing her pink chooda (bangles).
Parineeti walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week last week, and told ANI: "I am very happy as this is my first appearance after marriage and I am in my home city, Delhi, so it is a very special feeling. Karishma is always one of my favourites and I have been wearing her design for so long that I wanted one of my wedding outfits designed by her."