Runway Brides Parineeti And Tamannaah

Runway Brides Parineeti And Tamannaah

By REDIFF STYLE
October 15, 2023 09:25 IST
One show, two celebs. Together, they served plenty of bridal inspiration.

New bride Parineeti Chopra was an apt showstopper for Faabiiana's Qurbat, a collection that 'exuded romance and sophistication in every stitch'. 

Tamannaah Bhatia, on the other hand, was a golden muse for designer Vani Vats; her show, Piroi, doffed its hat to the modern bride.

IMAGE: In green and gold, Tamannaah took desi bridal swag to another level.
We can't stop looking at the gorgeous beadwork.
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Parineeti can't seem to get over her love for capes.

 

IMAGE: Model Nisha Yadav was not one to let a pretty sari moment slip by unnoticed. 

 

IMAGE: Comfy, oversized kaftans are a great bet for a cocktail party or a haldi ceremony. 

 

IMAGE: If you have to pull off this statement-making satin sari, just make sure you have a funky hair do. 

 

IMAGE: You can never go wrong with pastels, especially at your BFF's wedding. 

 

IMAGE: This head-turning number can be worn to your hen party. 

 

IMAGE: Gold and white are an ethereal combination. 

 

IMAGE: More fun with pastels and beads. 

REDIFF STYLE
