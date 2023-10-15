Runway Brides Parineeti And Tamannaah

One show, two celebs. Together, they served plenty of bridal inspiration.
New bride Parineeti Chopra was an apt showstopper for Faabiiana's Qurbat, a collection that 'exuded romance and sophistication in every stitch'.
Tamannaah Bhatia, on the other hand, was a golden muse for designer Vani Vats; her show, Piroi, doffed its hat to the modern bride.
IMAGE: In green and gold, Tamannaah took desi bridal swag to another level.
We can't stop looking at the gorgeous beadwork.
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram
IMAGE: Parineeti can't seem to get over her love for capes.
IMAGE: Model Nisha Yadav
was not one to let a pretty sari moment slip by unnoticed.
IMAGE: Comfy, oversized kaftans are a great bet for a cocktail party or a haldi ceremony.
IMAGE: If you have to pull off this statement-making satin sari, just make sure you have a funky hair do.
IMAGE: You can never go wrong with pastels, especially at your BFF's wedding.
IMAGE: This head-turning number can be worn to your hen party.
IMAGE: Gold and white are an ethereal combination.
IMAGE: More fun with pastels and beads.