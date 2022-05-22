On OTT: 2022's Biggest Hits!

Action. Drama. Murder. And 2022's biggest hits. It's all there on OTT this week.

Sukanya Verma lists your picks:

KGF Chapter 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam

Now available for individual rental on Amazon Prime Video, the blockbuster sequel sees rebel-turned-ruler Yash go wild calling the shots and ruffling feathers among the underworld (Sanjay Dutt) and the government (Raveena Tandon).

RRR

Where to watch? ZEE5, Netflix

Language: Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam

S S Rajamouli serves logic-defying spectacle on celluloid in RRR, starring N T Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan as revolutionaries taking on the British oppressors in the early 1920s.

Shahid Kapoor delivers a moving performance as a faded cricket star getting back to the game for the sake of his son who hero-worships him in a remake of the 2019 Telugu original.

Panchayat, Season 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

After a brilliant debut, Panchayat and the quaint residents of Phulera village continue their social and personal adventures in a promising second instalment.

Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: English

Disney's iconic chipmunks get rebooted in this meta live-action-meets-animation comedy showing them in a way you'd never imagine in your wildest dreams and are unlikely to forget for a long, long time.

Bhala Thandanana

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Catherine Tresa and Sree Vishnu seamlessly slip into the roles of a journalist and orphanage accountant investigating a series of murders.

Modern Love: Mumbai

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

After the star-studded anthology series based on Modern Love (a weekly personal essays column) in The New York Times, its Mumbai edition featuring short films directed by the likes of Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta and Alankrita Shrivastava arrives on Amazon Prime Video.

Ahed's Knee

Where to watch: Mubi

Language: Hebrew (with subtitles)

Recipient of Cannes's Jury Prize, Ahed's Knee revolves around a 40-something Israeli film-maker challenged on the personal and professional front after he reaches a remote desert town to show one of his films.

Love, Death & Robots Volume 3

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Winner of, amongst others, 11 Primetime Emmy Awards and four Annie Awards, the much anticipated third season of the animated anthology series includes Director David Fincher's debut in the genre.

Under The Banner Of Heaven

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: English

In this adaptation of Jon Krakauer's novel of the same name, a detective (Andrew Garfield) working on a Mormon mother-daughter's murder case discovers links to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Acharya

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A standard tale of good versus evil, the potboiler's biggest USP is the star power of its two superstar leads, Chiranjeevi and his son, Ram Charan.