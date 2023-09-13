Nushrratt Parties With A Dream Girl

It was a double celebration for the Dream Girl 2 team.

The Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday film has crossed the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) mark at the box office and it was also Director Raaj Shaandilyaa's birthday.

Ananya Panday looks like a dream, doesn't she?

Dream Girl 2 may not have got good reviews, but Ayushmann Khurrana must be relieved his run of recent flops has ended.

Nushrratt Bharuccha starred in the first Dream Girl. Her film Akheli released on the same day as Ayushmann's film.

Elli AvrRam blows a kiss.

Archana Gautam.

Avneet Kaur.

Akanksha Puri.

Nyra Banerjee.

Maniesh Paul.

Rukmini Sahay with husband Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Kashmira Shah and husband Krushna Abhishek.

Ananya's daddy Chunky Panday and Rajpal Yadav, who stars in Dream Girl 2.

Producer Jeetendra arrives with birthday boy and Director Raaj Shaandilyaa.

