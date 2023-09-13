A Party Made In Heaven!

With Made In Heaven 2 becoming so popular among OTT viewers, its creator Zoya Akhtar threw a success bash for the cast and their friends at her home in Mumbai.

Radhika Apte plays a Dalit bride in an episode, scarred by controversy over who her character Pallavi Menke was based on -- Dalit writer Yashica Dutt or Director Neeraj Ghaywan's own experiences as a Dalit.

Sarah Jane Dias played a Catholic bride who allows her intended groom (played by Imaad Shah) to fly away and pursue his musical dreams.

Mona Singh has won fresh hordes of fans for her turn as the mature and rather mysterious Bulbul Jauhari in Made In Heaven 2.

Pulkit Samrat plays self-centered movie star Sarfaraz Khan. who is having a destination wedding on the French Riveira and prepared to scuttle his bride's dream of acting with him in an Anurag Kashyap movie (the director in a cameo on crutches).

Real life couple Neelam and Samir Soni play a couple married to different people, but madly in love with each other in a rather unconvincing episode.

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, who plays Neelam's unsuspecting onscreen husband.

OTT has given Sanjay's career a huge boost, and we have been seeing him in interesting shades in Web series.

Manish Malhotra designed some of the bridal outfits in the series.

Bhavana Pandey catches up with Dolly Sidhwani, who is married to Ritesh Sidhwani, who co-produced the show.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish takes a selfie with Zoya Akhtar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Dia Mirza's episode has her playing a Muslim wife determined to take her husband (played by Parveen Dabas) to court after he gets married a second time (to a Greek air hostess played by real-life Greek Kallirroi Tziafeta, Gulshan Devaiah's former wife_.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Elnaaz Norouzi plays an actor in the series, all set to marry Pulkit Samrat's character.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Kaajal Anand and Shweta Bachchan Nanda join in.

Zoya is directing The Archies, which will introduce Shweta's son Agastya Nanda to the world.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar