IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

As Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is making history at the box office, his colleagues in Bollywood are raising a toast to him.

Akshay Kumar writes to SRK on X: 'What massive success!! Congratulations my Jawan Pathaan @iamsrk Our films are back and how.'

SRK replies: 'Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u.'

Jawan, which is helmed by Atlee, has become the fastest Hindi movie to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office.

It took the film just four days to reach this coveted milestone.

Earlier, Tiger Shroff had congratulated SRK for the 'historic success' on X.

'Raised the bar and broke the bar! Congratulations @iamsrk sir on another historic success loads of love always,' Tiger had posted.

SRK replied with his signature wit: 'Kya karoon Tiger... no bar is high enough!! Waiting to see u somersault over it with ease... Ha ha... love u and thank u.'

IMAGE: Anupam Kher and Shah Rukh Khan played father and son in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

Anupam Kher penned a sweet message for Khan, quoting a dialogue from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, where they played father-son: 'My dear Shahrukh! Just now I have left Amritsar to watch your film Jawan with audiences. Enjoyed it. Action, picture scale, your style and performance is very good. I even hit the city or two places! Loved everyone in the film! Congratulations to the entire team and specially to the writer/director @director.atlee! I will come back to Mumbai and hug you -- O Pochi, O Koki, O Poppy, O Lola!!'