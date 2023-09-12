News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Our films are back and how'

'Our films are back and how'

Source: ANI
September 12, 2023 15:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

As Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is making history at the box office, his colleagues in Bollywood are raising a toast to him.

Akshay Kumar writes to SRK on X: 'What massive success!! Congratulations my Jawan Pathaan @iamsrk Our films are back and how.'

SRK replies: 'Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u.'

Jawan, which is helmed by Atlee, has become the fastest Hindi movie to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office.

It took the film just four days to reach this coveted milestone.

 

Earlier, Tiger Shroff had congratulated SRK for the 'historic success' on X.

'Raised the bar and broke the bar! Congratulations @iamsrk  sir on another historic success loads of love always,' Tiger had posted.

SRK replied with his signature wit: 'Kya karoon Tiger... no bar is high enough!! Waiting to see u somersault over it with ease... Ha ha... love u and thank u.'

IMAGE: Anupam Kher and Shah Rukh Khan played father and son in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

Anupam Kher penned a sweet message for Khan, quoting a dialogue from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, where they played father-son: 'My dear Shahrukh! Just now I have left Amritsar to watch your film Jawan with audiences. Enjoyed it. Action, picture scale, your style and performance is very good. I even hit the city or two places! Loved everyone in the film! Congratulations to the entire team and specially to the writer/director @director.atlee! I will come back to Mumbai and hug you -- O Pochi, O Koki, O Poppy, O Lola!!'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
8 Yrs Ago, SRK Predicted 500 Cr BO!
8 Yrs Ago, SRK Predicted 500 Cr BO!
South Directors, Bollywood Blockbusters
South Directors, Bollywood Blockbusters
Jawan Becomes ALL TIME Blockbuster
Jawan Becomes ALL TIME Blockbuster
Stranded for 2 days, Trudeau takes off from Delhi
Stranded for 2 days, Trudeau takes off from Delhi
Rohit joins 10,000-run club!
Rohit joins 10,000-run club!
Cong slams BJP for lotus on Parl staff's new uniform
Cong slams BJP for lotus on Parl staff's new uniform
Chahal shines on county debut for Kent
Chahal shines on county debut for Kent

More like this

VOTE: Who's Your Favourite Jawan Lady?

VOTE: Who's Your Favourite Jawan Lady?

Brand SRK Is Back With A Bang!

Brand SRK Is Back With A Bang!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances