Rediff.com  » Movies » Pooja's Red Hot Weekend

Pooja's Red Hot Weekend

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: September 11, 2023 12:59 IST
A screening of Disney+ Hotstar's new series Kaala was held over the weekend, and film folk trooped in to watch it.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the crime thriller features an ensemble cast of Hitten Ttejwani, Avinash Tiwary, Rohan Vinod Mehra and Taher Shabbir among others.

 

Pooja Hegde looks like a boss lady.

 

Shraddha Kapoor keeps it casual.

 

Nikita Dutta.

 

Kartik Aaryan takes time out to watch a thriller.

 

Arjun Kapoor.

 

Rajkummar Rao.

 

The late Vinod Mehra's son Rohan gets ready to show off his acting chops.

 

It's going to be a double bill weekend for Avinash Tiwary. Besides Kaala, he also stars in the week's other release, Bambai Meri Jaan, where he plays Kay Kay Menon's gangster son.

 

Hitten Ttejwani.

 

Meet the cast and crew: Rohan, Jitin Gulati, Director Bejoy Nambiar, Producer Bhushan Kumar, Elisha Mayor, Avinash, Taher Shabbir and Co-Producer Shiv Chanana.

 

Aamir Ali arrives with a friend.

 

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan

 

Suparn S Verma, whose series The Trial also streams on Disney+Hotstar.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
