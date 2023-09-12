Why Allu Arjun Turned Jawan Down

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

Not too many know this, but Allu Arjun was offered a role in Jawan.

Bunny -- as he is known in the Telugu film industry; a hat tip to his 2005 film by that name -- declined the offer, and the role was eventually done by Sanjay Dutt.

"Director Atlee was keen to bring a big Southern star into the pre-climax sequence in Jawan," a source from Hyderabad informs Subhash K Jha. "But after Pushpa: The Rise, Arjun was not keen on a cameo appearance in a Shah Rukh Khan starrer. This is where Sanjay Dutt sportingly stepped in."

After Pushpa, Bunny wants to further consolidate his position as a pan-India star in the film's sequel.

Interestingly, the sequel -- Pushpa 2 - The Rule -- has got a release date.

Bunny shared the film's new poster with the date: 'August 15th 2024!!!#Pushpa2TheRule'.

The sequel, it appears, will see him in a completely different look from the first.

In the poster, Bunny is seen wearing gold jewellery with a garland of lemons.

Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.