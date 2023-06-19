Nushrratt Looks Red Hot At Awards Ceremony

It seemed that all those, who did not attend Karan Deol's wedding, made their way to the fifth IWMBuzz Digital and OTT awards in Mumbai.

Nushrratt Bharuccha paints the town red.

Vaani Kapoor.

Huma Qureshi loves her ruffles.

Shriya Pilgaonkar won the Most Versatile Actress of the year Award for Guilty Minds, The Broken News and Taaza Khabar.

Sharvari won the Star in the Making award.

Urvashi Rautela won the World's Most Eligible Bachelorette award.

Aditi Rao Hydari won the Trailblazer Performer of the Year award for Jubilee.

Aahana Kumra won the Most Popular Character for the Web series, Avrodh The Siege Within.

Rakul Singh with Jackky Bhagnani.

Kartik Aaryan.

Prosenjit Chatterjee won the Pathbreaking Performance of the Yyear award for Jubilee.

Aparshakti Khurana's Jubilee won the most awards.

Tahir Raj Bhasin won the Powerhouse Performer of the Year for Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen.

Dia Mirza/

Kubrra Sait.

Arjun Kapoor.

Manoj Bajpayee.

Ali Fazal.

Jim Sarbh.

Rupali Ganguly.

Suniel Shetty.

Riddhi Dogra.

Manjari Phadnis.

Donal Bisht.

Abhishek Banerjee.

Pratik Sejpal.

Madhur Bhandarkar won the Digital Duo Award for his films, Babli Bouncer and India Lockdown.

Amruta Subhash.

Pooja Banerjee.

Shirley Setia.