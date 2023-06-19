News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Nushrratt Looks Red Hot At Awards Ceremony

Nushrratt Looks Red Hot At Awards Ceremony

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 19, 2023 17:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It seemed that all those, who did not attend Karan Deol's wedding, made their way to the fifth IWMBuzz Digital and OTT awards in Mumbai.

Nushrratt Bharuccha paints the town red.

 

Vaani Kapoor.

 

Huma Qureshi loves her ruffles.

 

Shriya Pilgaonkar won the Most Versatile Actress of the year Award for Guilty Minds, The Broken News and Taaza Khabar.

 

Sharvari won the Star in the Making award.

 

Urvashi Rautela won the World's Most Eligible Bachelorette award.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari won the Trailblazer Performer of the Year award for Jubilee.

 

Aahana Kumra won the Most Popular Character for the Web series, Avrodh The Siege Within.

 

Rakul Singh with Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Kartik Aaryan.

 

Prosenjit Chatterjee won the Pathbreaking Performance of the Yyear award for Jubilee.

 

Aparshakti Khurana's Jubilee won the most awards.

 

Tahir Raj Bhasin won the Powerhouse Performer of the Year for Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen.

 

Dia Mirza/

 

Kubrra Sait.

 

Arjun Kapoor.

 

Manoj Bajpayee.

 

Ali Fazal.

 

Jim Sarbh.

 

Rupali Ganguly.

 

Suniel Shetty.

 

Riddhi Dogra.

 

Manjari Phadnis.

 

Donal Bisht.

 

Abhishek Banerjee.

 

Pratik Sejpal.

 

Madhur Bhandarkar won the Digital Duo Award for his films, Babli Bouncer and India Lockdown.

 

Amruta Subhash.

 

Pooja Banerjee.

 

Shirley Setia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Shaitan To Stan Lee OTT This Week
Shaitan To Stan Lee OTT This Week
Prabhas Gave Up Non Veg To Play Ram
Prabhas Gave Up Non Veg To Play Ram
Samantha's Prayer: 'Must hang onto love'
Samantha's Prayer: 'Must hang onto love'
Ayodhya seers join protest against Adipurush, seek ban
Ayodhya seers join protest against Adipurush, seek ban
RA&W Gets A New Chief
RA&W Gets A New Chief
'The basic lesson is not to trust China'
'The basic lesson is not to trust China'
Things Are Looking Up At Box Office, But...
Things Are Looking Up At Box Office, But...

More like this

'This dialogue is being removed right away'

'This dialogue is being removed right away'

'I get so many calls I get irritated'

'I get so many calls I get irritated'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances