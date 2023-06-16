News
Shaitan To Stan Lee OTT This Week

Shaitan To Stan Lee OTT This Week

By SUKANYA VERMA
June 16, 2023
From Shaitan to Stan Lee, Sukanya Verma covers the whole spectrum for you on OTT this week.

 

Shaitan
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Telugu

Mahi V Raghavan's violent Web series gets up close and personal into the world of grisly crimes and persistent cops.

 

Jee Karda
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

A close knit group of best friends since school -- of which Tamannaah Bhatia plays an anxious bride-to-be following her buddy's proposal -- learns a thing or two about messy adult life in the Amazon original series penned by brothers Hussain and Abbas Dalal.

 

Extraction 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

If you enjoyed Chris Hemsworth in bam-bam mode, here's some more of the same in a yet another action-packed mission of the Extraction sequel.

 

Rafuchakkar
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: Hindi

Television anchor and comedian Maniesh Paul shows off his range as a master of disguise and conman until he's captured and faces trial in and as Rafuchakkar.

 

Black Mirror Season 6
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Things remain reliably dark and distrustful in Black Mirror's dystopian vision of humanity and technology in the not-so-distant future.

 

Our Planet II
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Understand the science behind migration in the striking visuals and comprehensive commentary of Our Planet II by David Attenborough.

 

The Full Monty
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English

The steel workers turned strippers of the 1997 runaway hit reunite on small screen for yet another triumph-of-spirit spin-off miniseries.

 

One Fine Morning
Where to watch? Mubi
Language: French (with subtitles)

Lea Seydoux plays a single mom in Paris rediscovering romance while juggling her duties between caring mom and concerned daughter under Mia Hansen-Love's radiant direction.

 

There's Something Wrong With the Children
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

A couple and their friends go on a weekend trip along with their young kids. Except something sinister is afoot when the little ones start behaving curiously.

 

Kandahar
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

An undercover CIA operative takes us on a thrilling journey through Afghanistan in the action-packed Kandahar. Ali Fazal stars too.

 

I Love You
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: Hindi

The Rakul Singh-Pavail Gulati-Akshay Oberoi-starrer I Love You isn't a fairy-tale romance. The love triangle, instead, dipicts the dark side of love.

 

Stan Lee
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English

As part of Stan Lee's centenary celebration, a documentary capturing his growing up years in New York to founding father of the iconic Marvel comics.

 

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
