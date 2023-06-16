Shaitan To Stan Lee OTT This Week

From Shaitan to Stan Lee, Sukanya Verma covers the whole spectrum for you on OTT this week.

Shaitan

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu

Mahi V Raghavan's violent Web series gets up close and personal into the world of grisly crimes and persistent cops.

Jee Karda

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A close knit group of best friends since school -- of which Tamannaah Bhatia plays an anxious bride-to-be following her buddy's proposal -- learns a thing or two about messy adult life in the Amazon original series penned by brothers Hussain and Abbas Dalal.

Extraction 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

If you enjoyed Chris Hemsworth in bam-bam mode, here's some more of the same in a yet another action-packed mission of the Extraction sequel.

Rafuchakkar

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Television anchor and comedian Maniesh Paul shows off his range as a master of disguise and conman until he's captured and faces trial in and as Rafuchakkar.

Black Mirror Season 6

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Things remain reliably dark and distrustful in Black Mirror's dystopian vision of humanity and technology in the not-so-distant future.

Our Planet II

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Understand the science behind migration in the striking visuals and comprehensive commentary of Our Planet II by David Attenborough.

The Full Monty

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

The steel workers turned strippers of the 1997 runaway hit reunite on small screen for yet another triumph-of-spirit spin-off miniseries.

One Fine Morning

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: French (with subtitles)

Lea Seydoux plays a single mom in Paris rediscovering romance while juggling her duties between caring mom and concerned daughter under Mia Hansen-Love's radiant direction.

There's Something Wrong With the Children

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A couple and their friends go on a weekend trip along with their young kids. Except something sinister is afoot when the little ones start behaving curiously.

Kandahar

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

An undercover CIA operative takes us on a thrilling journey through Afghanistan in the action-packed Kandahar. Ali Fazal stars too.

I Love You

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

The Rakul Singh-Pavail Gulati-Akshay Oberoi-starrer I Love You isn't a fairy-tale romance. The love triangle, instead, dipicts the dark side of love.

Stan Lee

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

As part of Stan Lee's centenary celebration, a documentary capturing his growing up years in New York to founding father of the iconic Marvel comics.