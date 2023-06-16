News
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'He lived like a saint while he played Ram'

'He lived like a saint while he played Ram'

By SUBHASH K JHA
June 16, 2023 11:05 IST
Prabhas, who plays Lord Ram in Adipurush, observed complete abstinence from every vice, including meat and alcohol.

"He lived like a saint while he played Ram," a film-maker-friend of the superstar from Hyderabad informs Subhash K Jha.

"He did not indulge in any of the things he enjoys doing. Staying off alcohol was not a problem for Prabhas, as he is hardly a drinker. But staying off non-veg food is like death to him."

Apparently, when Prabhas told his mother, she was very upset.

"When Prabhas informed his mother that he is turning vegetarian, she threw a fit. She took it very personally, as she loves cooking for her son, especially meat dishes. Prabhas had to explain why he needed to observe a lifestyle of austerity."

Apparently, the actor wanted his conduct on screen to not clash with any aspect of his personal life.

 

Living in character is not alien to Prabhas.

During the shooting of Baahubali, he learnt rock climbing, kick-boxing, horse-riding and sword-fighting.

He also had to change his physical appearance.

Before Baahubali, he was underweight. He worked out every morning and evening to gain muscle, as a thin warrior was not acceptable to Director S S Rajamouli.

Prabhas would train for three hours every day for six months before the shoot started.

Once it did, he would wake up at 5 am to get ready for a 7 am shoot and shoot till 10 pm.

SUBHASH K JHA
