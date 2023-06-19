News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Aamir-Salman At Karan Deol's Wedding Reception

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 19, 2023 12:54 IST
Bollywood stars arrived in large numbers to congratulate the Deols, as Sunny Deol's eldest son Karan wed Drisha Acharya, Bimal Roy's great granddaughter and Basu Bhattacharya's granddaughter on June 18.

 

The newlyweds.

 

Sunny Deol declares that he's the 'Happiest father' on Father's Day, as he welcomes his 'beautiful daughter'.

 

Sunny's younger son, Rajveer Deol.

 

Laddoo time for father and son.

 

The duo also distributed sweets to the media stationed outside the venue.

 

Chachu Bobby Deol arrives with wife Tanya and son Aryaman.

 

Abhay Deol smiles for the cameras.

 

Salman Khan takes a break from Bigg Boss OTT 2 to attend the wedding.

 

Aamir Khan arrives casually dressed.

Aamir and Sunny's films Lagaan and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha released on the same day in June 22 years ago. While the first bagged an Oscar nomination, the second became the biggest hit of the year.

 

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth

 

Shatrughan Sinha with son Luv.

 

Watch Dharmendra and Prem Chopra at Drisha and Karan's reception.

 

Poonam Dhillon with daughter Paloma and son Anmol.

Paloma and Rajveer Deol will make their debut in Dono, a film to be directed by Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya.

 

Jackie Shroff.

 

Ahmed Khan with wife Shaira and sons, Azaan and Subhaan.

 

Deanne Pandey with son Ahaan.

 

Gadar Director Anil Sharma with son Utkarsh.

 

Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani. Ranveer and his gorgeous wife Deepika Padukone also attended the reception.

 

Sunny's Damini Director Rajkumar Santoshi with wife Manila and daughter Tanisha.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

