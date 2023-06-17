Bigg Boss: 'I gets so many calls that I get irritated'

It's time again for Bigg Boss again, but not the longer version but the shorter OTT one.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will start streaming on Jio Cinema from Saturday, June 17, at 9 pm on the JioCinema app.

What's interesting is that Salman Khan has joined the Bigg Boss OTT 2.

At the launch of the show, Salman made a grand entry -- in a double-decker bus.

Don't believe us? Watch right here.

This is the first time Salman will host Bigg Boss OTT.

Earlier Karan Johar and Farah Khan hosted the show. Since they are not present, he has stepped in, proclaims Salman.

"I hope the show is not too much uncensored or unfiltered," says Salman. Agar horaha hoga toh I will control everything on my own. I feel the show should not go against our Indian culture."

"I gets so many calls when I host Bigg Boss that I get irritated and switch off my phone," reveals Salman. "Before every season I get calls from a lot of people requesting me to take them on Bigg Boss as contestants."

"There are calls from their friends, family members. Be it politicians, actors or from any other walk of life, I get calls from everyone saying that Bigg Boss is a great platform for their career and they would love to be a part of the show. But they don't understand this decision is not in my hands."

Thirteen contestants will enter the Bigg Boss house, which is designed by Omung Kumar and his wife Vanita. The theme for this year is 'Strange house'