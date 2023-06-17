News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bigg Boss: 'I gets so many calls that I get irritated'

Bigg Boss: 'I gets so many calls that I get irritated'

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
June 17, 2023 19:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

It's time again for Bigg Boss again, but not the longer version but the shorter OTT one.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will start streaming on Jio Cinema from Saturday, June 17, at 9 pm on the JioCinema app.

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

What's interesting is that Salman Khan has joined the Bigg Boss OTT 2.

At the launch of the show, Salman made a grand entry -- in a double-decker bus.

Don't believe us? Watch right here.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

This is the first time Salman will host Bigg Boss OTT.

Earlier Karan Johar and Farah Khan hosted the show. Since they are not present, he has stepped in, proclaims Salman.

"I hope the show is not too much uncensored or unfiltered," says Salman. Agar horaha hoga toh I will control everything on my own. I feel the show should not go against our Indian culture."

"I gets so many calls when I host Bigg Boss that I get irritated and switch off my phone," reveals Salman. "Before every season I get calls from a lot of people requesting me to take them on Bigg Boss as contestants."

"There are calls from their friends, family members. Be it politicians, actors or from any other walk of life, I get calls from everyone saying that Bigg Boss is a great platform for their career and they would love to be a part of the show. But they don't understand this decision is not in my hands."

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Thirteen contestants will enter the Bigg Boss house, which is designed by Omung Kumar and his wife Vanita. The theme for this year is 'Strange house'

HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
