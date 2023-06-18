Ram bhakts are deeply affronted by the narrative liberties the writers of Adipurush have taken, especially the language used by the character of Lord Hanuman.

At one point, Hanuman, played by Devdutta Nage, is heard threatening Raavan with these words, 'Tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki.'

Writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla, who has written the dialogue, told the Republic television channel, 'A very meticulous thought process that has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajrangbali. We have made it simple because we have to understand one thing: If there are multiple characters in a film, all of them can't speak the language.'

A source close to the development reveals, "The producers of Adipurush as well as Director Om Raut did not expect such a backlash. This dialogue is being removed right away."

In Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district, protestors have demanded a national ban on Adipurush, claiming it is a conspiracy against Sanatan dharma.

"What this film has done is to bring Ram bhakts even closer to our series than before," an actor, who was part of Ramanand Sagar's television Ramayan tells Subhash K Jha. "Everyone wants to watch our Ramayan again."