Now, Watch Nushrratt, Kareena, Ranveer At Home

Amazon Prime Video has announced 69 assorted Web series and movies, and the slate sure looks interesting.

Here's looking at the movies that you will be watching this year!

Chhorii 2

Production house: T-Series, Crypt TV, Abundantia Entertainment

Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis

Director: Vishal Furia

Story and Screenplay: Vishal Furia, Ajit Jagtap

Dialogue: Divya Prakash Dubey

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan

Sakshi struggles to save her seven-year-old daughter from an evil cult led by Pradhanji, while battling societal superstitions and horrifying realities.

In Transit

Production Company: Tiger Baby Digital LLP

Creative Producer: Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti

Director: Ayesha Sood

In Transit is a documentary series that explores the lives of trans and non-binary individuals navigating love, identity and the boundaries of gender in India.

Subedaar

Production Company: Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network Pvt. Ltd.

Producers: Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, Anil Kapoor

Director: Suresh Triveni

Writers: Suresh Triveni, Prajwal Chandrashekar

Cast: Anil Kapoor

Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter and societal dysfunction in this action drama.

The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family.

Be Happy

Production Company: Remo D'Souza Entertainment

Producers: Lizelle Remo D'souza

Director: Remo D'Souza

Writers: Remo D'Souza, Tushar Hiranandani, Kanishka Singh Deo, Chirag Garg

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Nasser, Innayat Verma, Johnny Lever

A story of a single father and his talented daughter, who aspires to perform on the country's biggest dance reality show.

Bad Newz

Production house: Dharma + Leo Media

Producers: Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Bindra and Anand Tiwari

Director: Anand Tiwari

Writers: Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk, Neha Dhupia

This comedy promises a ride of entertainment, drama and laughs.





Singham Again

Production house: Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films, Jio Studios, Reliance Entertainment, Cinergy

Producers: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Jyoti Deshpande

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor.

After its theatrical release, you can watch Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, Singham Again, at home.

Supermen Of Malegaon

Production Company: Excel Entertainment films LLP and Tiger Baby

Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar

Director: Reema Kagti

Writers: Varun Grover, Reema Kagti

Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora

Supermen of Malegaon follows the journey of an aspiring filmmaker, as he bands together a group of friends to make a film for his small town of Malegaon.

Don 3

Production house: Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar

Writer-Director: Farhan Akhtar

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani

Ranveer Singh takes over from Shah Rukh Khan to play our favourite character.

Agni

Production house: Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar

Writer-Director: Rahul Dholakia

Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, Kabir Shah

When a city gets engulfed by a mysterious surge in fires, a courageous fireman and a hotshot policeman join forces to face the crisis, even as they battle their own differences.

Ground Zero

Production house: Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Producers: Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani

Director: Tejas Prabha, Vijay Deoskar

Writers: Sanchit Gupta, Priyadarshee Srivastava

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Zoya Hussain, Sai Tamhankar, Mukesh Tiwari, Rockey Raina, Deepak Paramesh, Lalit Prabhakar

An Indian army officer embarks on a mission leading to India’s most successful counter-terrorism operation in history.

Yudhra

Production house: Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar

Director: Ravi Udyawar

Writers: Farhan Akhtar, Shridhar Raghavan

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal

Yudhra is an action-packed ride with a lot of romance and drama.

The Mehta Boys

Production Company: Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP

Producers: Vikesh Bhutani, Shujaat Saudagar, Danesh Irani, Boman Irani

Director: Boman Irani

Writers: Alex Dinelaris Jr and Boman Irani

Cast: Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhary

Boman Irani makes his directorial debut with this story of a father and son at odds with each other, who are compelled to spend 48 hours together.

Chandu Champion

Production house: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Kabir Khan Films

Producers: Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabir Khan

Director: Kabir Khan

Writers: Kabir Khan, Sumit Arora

Cast: Kartik Aaryan

A story of a man, whose never-give-up attitude led to India winning it's first individual Olympic gold.

Housefull 5

Production house: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Producers: Sajid Nadiadwala

Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Story: Sajid Nadiadwala

Writers: Tarun Mansukhani, Farhad Samji

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh

Housefull 5 promises five times the laughter, madness and confusion.



Baaghi 4

Production house: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Producer: Sajid Nadiadwala

Story: Sajid Nadiadwala

Cast: Tiger Shroff

The fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise will return on OTT after its theatrical release.

Shoojit Sarcar's next

Production house: Rising Sun Films Pvt. Ltd, Kino Works LLP

Producers: Ronnie Lahiri, Sheel Kumar

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kriplani

Shoojit Sircar crafts an emotional journey about a father and daughter, who navigate through life's surprises.

Stree 2

Production house: Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd, Jio Studios

Producers: Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande

Director: Amar Kaushik

Writer: Niren Bhatt

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khuranna

In this sequel to the blockbuster Stree, the small town of Chanderi faces a new threat, prompting Vicky and company to save the town once more.

Sanki

Production house: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Producer: Sajid Nadiadwala

Director: Adnan A Shaikh, Yasir Jah

Story: Sajid Nadiadwala

Writer: Rajat Aroraa

Cast: Ahan Shetty, Pooja Hegde

A lot of action and romance is packed into this roller coaster ride.

Ikkis

Production house: Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd.

Producer: Dinesh Vijan

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Cast: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat

Ikkis is a biopic on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the most highly decorated hero of the 1971 War.

Ashwatthama

Production house: Pooja Entertainment Limited

Producers: Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh

Director: Sachin B Ravi

Cast: Shahid Kapoor

Ashwatthama, the immortal warrior cursed by his past, must embrace his role as a hero, unleashing his true power to defeat the dark forces and restore harmony to a world on the brink of chaos.