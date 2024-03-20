Now, Watch Nushrratt, Kareena, Ranveer At Home

Amazon Prime Video has announced 69 assorted Web series and movies, and the slate sure looks interesting.
Here's looking at the movies that you will be watching this year!
Chhorii 2
Production house: T-Series, Crypt TV, Abundantia Entertainment
Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis
Director: Vishal Furia
Story and Screenplay: Vishal Furia, Ajit Jagtap
Dialogue: Divya Prakash Dubey
Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan
Sakshi struggles to save her seven-year-old daughter from an evil cult led by Pradhanji, while battling societal superstitions and horrifying realities.
In Transit
Production Company: Tiger Baby Digital LLP
Creative Producer: Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti
Director: Ayesha Sood
In Transit is a documentary series that explores the lives of trans and non-binary individuals navigating love, identity and the boundaries of gender in India.
Subedaar
Production Company: Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network Pvt. Ltd.
Producers: Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, Anil Kapoor
Director: Suresh Triveni
Writers: Suresh Triveni, Prajwal Chandrashekar
Cast: Anil Kapoor
Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter and societal dysfunction in this action drama.
The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family.
Be Happy
Production Company: Remo D'Souza Entertainment
Producers: Lizelle Remo D'souza
Director: Remo D'Souza
Writers: Remo D'Souza, Tushar Hiranandani, Kanishka Singh Deo, Chirag Garg
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Nasser, Innayat Verma, Johnny Lever
A story of a single father and his talented daughter, who aspires to perform on the country's biggest dance reality show.
Bad Newz
Production house: Dharma + Leo Media
Producers: Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Bindra and Anand Tiwari
Director: Anand Tiwari
Writers: Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk, Neha Dhupia
This comedy promises a ride of entertainment, drama and laughs.
Singham Again
Production house: Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films, Jio Studios, Reliance Entertainment, Cinergy
Producers: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Jyoti Deshpande
Director: Rohit Shetty
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor.
After its theatrical release, you can watch Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, Singham Again, at home.
Supermen Of Malegaon
Production Company: Excel Entertainment films LLP and Tiger Baby
Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar
Director: Reema Kagti
Writers: Varun Grover, Reema Kagti
Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora
Supermen of Malegaon follows the journey of an aspiring filmmaker, as he bands together a group of friends to make a film for his small town of Malegaon.
Don 3
Production house: Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd
Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar
Writer-Director: Farhan Akhtar
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani
Ranveer Singh takes over from Shah Rukh Khan to play our favourite character.
Agni
Production house: Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd
Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar
Writer-Director: Rahul Dholakia
Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, Kabir Shah
When a city gets engulfed by a mysterious surge in fires, a courageous fireman and a hotshot policeman join forces to face the crisis, even as they battle their own differences.
Ground Zero
Production house: Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd
Producers: Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani
Director: Tejas Prabha, Vijay Deoskar
Writers: Sanchit Gupta, Priyadarshee Srivastava
Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Zoya Hussain, Sai Tamhankar, Mukesh Tiwari, Rockey Raina, Deepak Paramesh, Lalit Prabhakar
An Indian army officer embarks on a mission leading to India’s most successful counter-terrorism operation in history.
Yudhra
Production house: Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd
Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar
Director: Ravi Udyawar
Writers: Farhan Akhtar, Shridhar Raghavan
Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal
Yudhra is an action-packed ride with a lot of romance and drama.
The Mehta Boys
Production Company: Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP
Producers: Vikesh Bhutani, Shujaat Saudagar, Danesh Irani, Boman Irani
Director: Boman Irani
Writers: Alex Dinelaris Jr and Boman Irani
Cast: Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhary
Boman Irani makes his directorial debut with this story of a father and son at odds with each other, who are compelled to spend 48 hours together.
Chandu Champion
Production house: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Kabir Khan Films
Producers: Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabir Khan
Director: Kabir Khan
Writers: Kabir Khan, Sumit Arora
Cast: Kartik Aaryan
A story of a man, whose never-give-up attitude led to India winning it's first individual Olympic gold.
Housefull 5
Production house: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
Producers: Sajid Nadiadwala
Director: Tarun Mansukhani
Story: Sajid Nadiadwala
Writers: Tarun Mansukhani, Farhad Samji
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh
Housefull 5 promises five times the laughter, madness and confusion.
Baaghi 4
Production house: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
Producer: Sajid Nadiadwala
Story: Sajid Nadiadwala
Cast: Tiger Shroff
The fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise will return on OTT after its theatrical release.
Shoojit Sarcar's next
Production house: Rising Sun Films Pvt. Ltd, Kino Works LLP
Producers: Ronnie Lahiri, Sheel Kumar
Director: Shoojit Sircar
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kriplani
Shoojit Sircar crafts an emotional journey about a father and daughter, who navigate through life's surprises.
Stree 2
Production house: Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd, Jio Studios
Producers: Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande
Director: Amar Kaushik
Writer: Niren Bhatt
Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khuranna
In this sequel to the blockbuster Stree, the small town of Chanderi faces a new threat, prompting Vicky and company to save the town once more.
Sanki
Production house: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
Producer: Sajid Nadiadwala
Director: Adnan A Shaikh, Yasir Jah
Story: Sajid Nadiadwala
Writer: Rajat Aroraa
Cast: Ahan Shetty, Pooja Hegde
A lot of action and romance is packed into this roller coaster ride.
Ikkis
Production house: Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd.
Producer: Dinesh Vijan
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Cast: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat
Ikkis is a biopic on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the most highly decorated hero of the 1971 War.
Ashwatthama
Production house: Pooja Entertainment Limited
Producers: Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh
Director: Sachin B Ravi
Cast: Shahid Kapoor
Ashwatthama, the immortal warrior cursed by his past, must embrace his role as a hero, unleashing his true power to defeat the dark forces and restore harmony to a world on the brink of chaos.