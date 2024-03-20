Want to Know What Uorfi Javed Is Really Like?

Amazon Prime Video has announced a huge number of assorted Web series and movies, and the slate sure looks interesting.
Here's looking at the Web series that you will be watching this year!
Citadel: Honey Bunny
Production Company: D2R films
Directors: Raj and DK
Writers: Sita Menon, Raj and DK
Cast: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, Sikandar Kher
Citadel: Honey Bunny has a riveting narrative that balances a gritty, spy action thriller with a love story, set in the '90s.
Honey Bunny is the Indian version of the Russo Bros' Citadel universe, starring Priyanka Chopra.
Dupahiya
Production Company: Bombay Film Cartel
Producers: Salona Bains Joshi, Shubh Shivdasani
Creators: Chirag Garg, Avinash Dwivedi, Salona Bains Joshi, Shubh Shivdasani
Director: Sonam Nair
Writers: Avinash Dwivedi, Chirag Garg
Cast: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Srivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashpal Sharma
In a village celebrating 25 years of being crime-free, chaos ensues when a coveted motorbike gets stolen. With the silver jubilee trophy, a wedding and the pride of the villagers at stake, what follows is a crazy journey to retrieve the bike.
Matka King
Production Company: Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat and SMR Productions
Creator-Director: Nagraj Manjule
Writers: Abhay Koranne and Nagraj Manjule
Cast: Vijay Varma
An enterprising cotton trader in Mumbai starts a new gambling game called Matka, taking the city by storm and democratising a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite.
Rangeen
Production Company: Kabir Khan Entertainment LLP
Producer: Rajan Kapoor
Creative Producer: Kabir Khan
Creators: Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi
Directors: Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua
Writers: Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi
Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina
When confronted with an uncomfortable truth about his marriage, a middle-aged man takes an unusual path.
Khauf
Production Company: Matchbox Shots
Producers: Sanjay Routray, Sarita Patil
Creator: Smita Singh
Directors: Pankaj Kumar, Surya Balakrishnan
Writer: Smita Singh
Cast: Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shilpa Shukla
A young woman gets entangled in a struggle against unexplained forces inside and outside her hostel room.
The Great Indian Code
Production house: The Viral Fever
Creator: Arunabh Kumar
Producers: Shreyansh Pandey, Vijay Koshy
Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra
Writer: Shubham Sharma
This story follows middle class heroes, who held onto their values, and fought against technological backwardness to create a software revolution.
Andhera
Production Company: Excel Media and Entertainment LLP
Executive Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Mohit Shah, Karan Anshuman
Creator: Gaurav Desai
Director: Raaghav Dar
Writers: Gaurav Desai, Raaghav Dar, Karan Anshuman, Chintan Sarda, Akshat Ghildial, Karmanya Ahuja
Cast: Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli, Surveen Chawla, Vatsal Sheth, Parvin Dabas, Pranay Pachauri
In this tale of urban horror, a fearless cop and a medical student must take on a sinister force to avert impending doom.
The Revolutionaries
Production Company: Emmay Entertainment
Producers: Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani
Creator: Nikkhil Advani
Adaption of The Revolutionaries written by Sanjeev Sanyal
A story of brave, young Indian freedom fighters, who believed that armed resistance was crucial to ending the British Raj.
Call Me Bae
Production Company: Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd
Producers: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra
Director: Collin D'cunha
Creator: Ishita Moitra
Writers: Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar & Rohit Nair
Cast: Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, Mini Mathur
Downsized from heiress to hustler, Bae discovers that her most valuable assets aren't her diamonds but her street smarts and style.
Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens and her better self.
Daring Partners
Production Company: Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd
Producers: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra
Directors: Archit Kumar and Nishant Naik
Writers: Nandini Gupta, Mithun Gangopadhyay, Aarsh Vora
Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, Javed Jaffrey
Two best friends partner up for an alcohol start-up.
The series unfolds their journey, where they challenge norms, bend rules and 'craft' their destiny in a male-dominated industry.
The Tribe
Production Company: Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd
Producers: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Aneesha Baig
Creator: Aneesha Baig
Director: Omkar Potdar
Creative Producers: Manu Maharshi, Naomi Datta
Cast: Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Alfia Jafry, Aryaana Gandhi, Hardik Zaveri
Young, unafraid and chasing an epic dream, The Tribe are a group of Indian influencers who have to crack global fame in Los Angeles.
Follow Kar Lo Yaar
Production Company: Sol Productions
Producers: Fazila Allana, Kamna Menezes
Director: Sandeep Kukreja
Creative Director: Meghana Badola
Writers: Naomi Datta, Anisha Raisurana
Cast: Uorfi Javed
Project Consultant: Collective Artists Network
Internet sensation Uorfi Javed takes it to the next level.
The show offers a chance to get to know the real Uorfi.
Dil Dosti Dilemma
Production Company: 10 Years Younger Production
Director: Debbie Rao
Creative Producers: Seema Mohapatra & Jahanara Bhargava
Cast: Anushka Sen, Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma, Suhasini Mulay, Khush Jotwani, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, Elisha Mayor.
Asmara's summer takes an unexpected turn when she is sent to her grandparents' place as a form of punishment.
To maintain appearances with her friends, she pretends to be in Canada.
Amidst the struggles of a traditional setting, she learns new life lessons.
Bandwaale
Production Company: OML Entertainment
Directors: Akshat Verma and Ankur Tewari
Creators: Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire
Cast: Shalini Pandey, Zahaan Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, Sanjana Dipu, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Anupama Kumar.
Mariam, a young poetess, finds herself trapped in a sleepy town, where every young girl's future lies in wedlock.
She hopes to find freedom by uploading her poetry on the Internet with the help of her band of misfits: A brass band singer and a new age DJ.
Ziddi Girls
Production Company: Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.
Creators: Rangita Pritish Nandy, Ishita Pritish Nandy
Producer: Pritish Nandy
Directors: Shonali Bose, Neha Veena Sharma, Vasant Nath
Writers: Vasant Nath, Neha Veena Sharma
Cast: Simran Bagga, Revathy, Nandita Das, Nandish Sandhu, Anupriya Caroli, Atiya Tara Nayak, Ayushi Rawat, Zaina Ali, Umang Bhadana
The lives of five self-absorbed, Gen Z freshers is about to change as they enter the illustrious corridors of Matilda House college.
Deep friendships form over a year of mistakes, heartbreaks and self-discovery.
Waack Girls
Production Company: Matter Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment & Jigri Dost Productions
Creator-Director: Sooni Taraporevala
Writers: Sooni Taraporevala, Iyanah Bativala, Ronny Sen
Cast: Mekhola Bose, Rytasha Rathore, Barun Chanda, Anasua Chowdhury, Chrisann Pereira, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah, Achintya Bose
Six Kolkata girls create Waack Girls, a dance group in a city unfamiliar with waacking.
Led by Ishani, an expert waacker and managed by Lopa, this light-hearted story is filled with music, dance, comedy and drama.
Gulkanda Tales
Production Company: D2R Films
Creator: Raj and DK
Director: Rahi Anil Barve
Writers: Mitesh Shah, Raj and DK, Rahi Anil Barve; Dialogues: Yogesh Damble Rahi, Anil Barve
Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Pankaj Tripathi, Patralekha
A unique satire set in the fictional land of Gulkanda.
Ma Ka Sum
Production Company: Eunoia Films
Creative Producer: Babita Ashiwal
Director: Nicholas Kharkongor
Writers: Vinay Choudary, Neha Sharma, Nicholas Kharkongor, Ravinder Randhawa, Sumrit Sahi, Akanksha Seda, Prasad Kadam
Cast: Mona Singh, Angira Dhar, Mihir Ahuja, Ranveer Brar
A 19-year-old Maths genius' ultimate quest is to create an algorithm to find the 'perfect match' for his vivacious single mother.
Despite his faith in the sanctity of numbers, he begins to realise that nothing in life is absolute when it comes to human relationships.
Women of My Billion
Production house: Awedacious Originals in association with Purple Pebble Pictures
Producer: Apoorva Bakshi, Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Director: Ajitesh Sharma
Cast: Srishti Bakshi, Neha Rai, Pragya Prasun, Sangeeta Tiwari
Women of My Billion tracks Srishti’s 3,800 km journey over 240 days, shedding light on Indian women’s struggles.
Paatal Lok S2
Production Company: Clean Slate Filmz
Produced by: Karnesh Sharma
Creator: Sudip Sharma
Director: Avinash Arun Dhaware
Writers: Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Tamal Sen, Rahul Kanojia
Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, Jahnu Barua, Gul Panag, Nagesh Kukunoor, Anurag Arora
Two seemingly disconnected cases get Hathiram and Ansari to work together again.
Bandish Bandits S2
Production Company: Leo Media Collective Private Limited
Created By: Amritpal Singh Bindra, Anand Tiwari
Co-Producer: Dimple Mathias
Director: Anand Tiwari
Writers: Atmika Didwania, Karan Singh Tyagi, Anand Tiwari
Cast: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chadha, Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, Saurabh Nayyar
As Radhe and Tamanna, former lovers and bandmates, find themselves pitted against each other in a nationwide band competition, their tumultuous relationship intersects like pieces on a chessboard.
Who will declare checkmate first?
The Family Man
Production Company: D2R Films
Creator-Director: Raj and DK
Writers: Suman Kumar, Raj and DK
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Vedant Sinha, Ashlesha Thakur, Darshan Kumaar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Seema Biswas, Vipin Sharma.
Undercover spy Srikant Tiwari goes on a new mission.
Panchayat 3
Production house: The Viral Fever
Producer: Arunabh Kumar, Shreyansh, Pandey, Vijay Koshy
Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra
Writer: Chandan Kumar
Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal malik, Chandan Roy, Pankaj Jha
Navigating the murky waters of Phulera politics, Abhishek does his best to maintain his objectivity.
Mirzapur S3
Production Company: Excel Media and Entertainment LLP
Executive Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Gurmmeet Singh
Directors: Gurmmeet Singh, Anand Iyer
Writers: Apurva Dhar Badgaiyan, Avinash Singh Tomar, Avinash Singh, Vijay Narayan Verma
Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Manurishi Chadha
Guddu and Golu are pitted against a new contender as they stake their claim to the throne.