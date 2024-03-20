Want to Know What Uorfi Javed Is Really Like?

Amazon Prime Video has announced a huge number of assorted Web series and movies, and the slate sure looks interesting.

Here's looking at the Web series that you will be watching this year!

Citadel: Honey Bunny

Production Company: D2R films

Directors: Raj and DK

Writers: Sita Menon, Raj and DK

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, Sikandar Kher

Citadel: Honey Bunny has a riveting narrative that balances a gritty, spy action thriller with a love story, set in the '90s.

Honey Bunny is the Indian version of the Russo Bros' Citadel universe, starring Priyanka Chopra.

Dupahiya

Production Company: Bombay Film Cartel

Producers: Salona Bains Joshi, Shubh Shivdasani

Creators: Chirag Garg, Avinash Dwivedi, Salona Bains Joshi, Shubh Shivdasani

Director: Sonam Nair

Writers: Avinash Dwivedi, Chirag Garg

Cast: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Srivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashpal Sharma

In a village celebrating 25 years of being crime-free, chaos ensues when a coveted motorbike gets stolen. With the silver jubilee trophy, a wedding and the pride of the villagers at stake, what follows is a crazy journey to retrieve the bike.

Matka King

Production Company: Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat and SMR Productions

Creator-Director: Nagraj Manjule

Writers: Abhay Koranne and Nagraj Manjule

Cast: Vijay Varma

An enterprising cotton trader in Mumbai starts a new gambling game called Matka, taking the city by storm and democratising a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite.

Rangeen

Production Company: Kabir Khan Entertainment LLP

Producer: Rajan Kapoor

Creative Producer: Kabir Khan

Creators: Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi

Directors: Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua

Writers: Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi

Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina

When confronted with an uncomfortable truth about his marriage, a middle-aged man takes an unusual path.

Khauf

Production Company: Matchbox Shots

Producers: Sanjay Routray, Sarita Patil

Creator: Smita Singh

Directors: Pankaj Kumar, Surya Balakrishnan

Writer: Smita Singh

Cast: Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shilpa Shukla

A young woman gets entangled in a struggle against unexplained forces inside and outside her hostel room.

The Great Indian Code

Production house: The Viral Fever

Creator: Arunabh Kumar

Producers: Shreyansh Pandey, Vijay Koshy

Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Writer: Shubham Sharma

This story follows middle class heroes, who held onto their values, and fought against technological backwardness to create a software revolution.

Andhera

Production Company: Excel Media and Entertainment LLP

Executive Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Mohit Shah, Karan Anshuman

Creator: Gaurav Desai

Director: Raaghav Dar

Writers: Gaurav Desai, Raaghav Dar, Karan Anshuman, Chintan Sarda, Akshat Ghildial, Karmanya Ahuja

Cast: Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli, Surveen Chawla, Vatsal Sheth, Parvin Dabas, Pranay Pachauri

In this tale of urban horror, a fearless cop and a medical student must take on a sinister force to avert impending doom.

The Revolutionaries

Production Company: Emmay Entertainment

Producers: Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani

Creator: Nikkhil Advani

Adaption of The Revolutionaries written by Sanjeev Sanyal

A story of brave, young Indian freedom fighters, who believed that armed resistance was crucial to ending the British Raj.

Call Me Bae

Production Company: Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Producers: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra

Director: Collin D'cunha

Creator: Ishita Moitra

Writers: Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar & Rohit Nair

Cast: Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, Mini Mathur

Downsized from heiress to hustler, Bae discovers that her most valuable assets aren't her diamonds but her street smarts and style.

Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens and her better self.

Daring Partners

Production Company: Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Producers: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra

Directors: Archit Kumar and Nishant Naik

Writers: Nandini Gupta, Mithun Gangopadhyay, Aarsh Vora

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, Javed Jaffrey

Two best friends partner up for an alcohol start-up.

The series unfolds their journey, where they challenge norms, bend rules and 'craft' their destiny in a male-dominated industry.

The Tribe

Production Company: Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Producers: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Aneesha Baig

Creator: Aneesha Baig

Director: Omkar Potdar

Creative Producers: Manu Maharshi, Naomi Datta

Cast: Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Alfia Jafry, Aryaana Gandhi, Hardik Zaveri

Young, unafraid and chasing an epic dream, The Tribe are a group of Indian influencers who have to crack global fame in Los Angeles.

Follow Kar Lo Yaar

Production Company: Sol Productions

Producers: Fazila Allana, Kamna Menezes

Director: Sandeep Kukreja

Creative Director: Meghana Badola

Writers: Naomi Datta, Anisha Raisurana

Cast: Uorfi Javed

Project Consultant: Collective Artists Network

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed takes it to the next level.

The show offers a chance to get to know the real Uorfi.

Dil Dosti Dilemma

Production Company: 10 Years Younger Production

Director: Debbie Rao

Creative Producers: Seema Mohapatra & Jahanara Bhargava

Cast: Anushka Sen, Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma, Suhasini Mulay, Khush Jotwani, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, Elisha Mayor.

Asmara's summer takes an unexpected turn when she is sent to her grandparents' place as a form of punishment.

To maintain appearances with her friends, she pretends to be in Canada.

Amidst the struggles of a traditional setting, she learns new life lessons.

Bandwaale

Production Company: OML Entertainment

Directors: Akshat Verma and Ankur Tewari

Creators: Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire

Cast: Shalini Pandey, Zahaan Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, Sanjana Dipu, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Anupama Kumar.

Mariam, a young poetess, finds herself trapped in a sleepy town, where every young girl's future lies in wedlock.

She hopes to find freedom by uploading her poetry on the Internet with the help of her band of misfits: A brass band singer and a new age DJ.

Ziddi Girls

Production Company: Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.

Creators: Rangita Pritish Nandy, Ishita Pritish Nandy

Producer: Pritish Nandy

Directors: Shonali Bose, Neha Veena Sharma, Vasant Nath

Writers: Vasant Nath, Neha Veena Sharma

Cast: Simran Bagga, Revathy, Nandita Das, Nandish Sandhu, Anupriya Caroli, Atiya Tara Nayak, Ayushi Rawat, Zaina Ali, Umang Bhadana

The lives of five self-absorbed, Gen Z freshers is about to change as they enter the illustrious corridors of Matilda House college.

Deep friendships form over a year of mistakes, heartbreaks and self-discovery.

Waack Girls

Production Company: Matter Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment & Jigri Dost Productions

Creator-Director: Sooni Taraporevala

Writers: Sooni Taraporevala, Iyanah Bativala, Ronny Sen

Cast: Mekhola Bose, Rytasha Rathore, Barun Chanda, Anasua Chowdhury, Chrisann Pereira, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah, Achintya Bose

Six Kolkata girls create Waack Girls, a dance group in a city unfamiliar with waacking.

Led by Ishani, an expert waacker and managed by Lopa, this light-hearted story is filled with music, dance, comedy and drama.

Gulkanda Tales

Production Company: D2R Films

Creator: Raj and DK

Director: Rahi Anil Barve

Writers: Mitesh Shah, Raj and DK, Rahi Anil Barve; Dialogues: Yogesh Damble Rahi, Anil Barve

Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Pankaj Tripathi, Patralekha

A unique satire set in the fictional land of Gulkanda.

Ma Ka Sum

Production Company: Eunoia Films

Creative Producer: Babita Ashiwal

Director: Nicholas Kharkongor

Writers: Vinay Choudary, Neha Sharma, Nicholas Kharkongor, Ravinder Randhawa, Sumrit Sahi, Akanksha Seda, Prasad Kadam

Cast: Mona Singh, Angira Dhar, Mihir Ahuja, Ranveer Brar

A 19-year-old Maths genius' ultimate quest is to create an algorithm to find the 'perfect match' for his vivacious single mother.

Despite his faith in the sanctity of numbers, he begins to realise that nothing in life is absolute when it comes to human relationships.

Women of My Billion

Production house: Awedacious Originals in association with Purple Pebble Pictures

Producer: Apoorva Bakshi, Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Director: Ajitesh Sharma

Cast: Srishti Bakshi, Neha Rai, Pragya Prasun, Sangeeta Tiwari

Women of My Billion tracks Srishti’s 3,800 km journey over 240 days, shedding light on Indian women’s struggles.

Paatal Lok S2

Production Company: Clean Slate Filmz

Produced by: Karnesh Sharma

Creator: Sudip Sharma

Director: Avinash Arun Dhaware

Writers: Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Tamal Sen, Rahul Kanojia

Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, Jahnu Barua, Gul Panag, Nagesh Kukunoor, Anurag Arora

Two seemingly disconnected cases get Hathiram and Ansari to work together again.

Bandish Bandits S2

Production Company: Leo Media Collective Private Limited

Created By: Amritpal Singh Bindra, Anand Tiwari

Co-Producer: Dimple Mathias

Director: Anand Tiwari

Writers: Atmika Didwania, Karan Singh Tyagi, Anand Tiwari

Cast: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chadha, Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, Saurabh Nayyar

As Radhe and Tamanna, former lovers and bandmates, find themselves pitted against each other in a nationwide band competition, their tumultuous relationship intersects like pieces on a chessboard.

Who will declare checkmate first?

The Family Man

Production Company: D2R Films

Creator-Director: Raj and DK

Writers: Suman Kumar, Raj and DK

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Vedant Sinha, Ashlesha Thakur, Darshan Kumaar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Seema Biswas, Vipin Sharma.

Undercover spy Srikant Tiwari goes on a new mission.

Panchayat 3

Production house: The Viral Fever

Producer: Arunabh Kumar, Shreyansh, Pandey, Vijay Koshy

Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Writer: Chandan Kumar

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal malik, Chandan Roy, Pankaj Jha

Navigating the murky waters of Phulera politics, Abhishek does his best to maintain his objectivity.

Mirzapur S3

Production Company: Excel Media and Entertainment LLP

Executive Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Gurmmeet Singh

Directors: Gurmmeet Singh, Anand Iyer

Writers: Apurva Dhar Badgaiyan, Avinash Singh Tomar, Avinash Singh, Vijay Narayan Verma

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Manurishi Chadha

Guddu and Golu are pitted against a new contender as they stake their claim to the throne.