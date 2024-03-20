Watch Vijay Deverakonda Romance Mrunal Thakur

Amazon Prime Video has announced 69 assorted Web series and movies, and the slate sure looks interesting.
Here's looking at the Tamil and Telugu content you will be watching this year!
Snakes And Ladders (Tamil)
Production Company: A Stone Bench Production
Creative Producer: Karthik Subbaraj
Director: Bharath Muralidharan, Ashok Veerappan, Kamala Alchemis
Creators: Kamala Alchemis, Dhivakar Kamal
Cast: Naveen Chandra, Muthu Kumar, Nanda, Srinda, Manoj Bharathiraja, Ramachandran, Sreejith Ravi, Samrit Surya, Rageshwar, Surya Kumar Tharun, Sasha Bharen
Four children, while trying to cover up an accident, find themselves caught in dangerous situations. They are chased by cops, dim-witted thugs and their own bad choices.
The Rana Connection (Telugu)
Production Company: Spirit Media Pvt Ltd
Producer: Rajeev Ranjan
Cast: Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati hosts a talk show, featuring his friends and contemporaries from Indian cinema.
Gangs: Kuruthi Punal (Tamil)
Production Company: May6 Entertainment LLP
Creative Producer: Soundarya Rajinikanth
Director: Noah
Writers: Noah,Tamil Prabha & Prabhu Kalidas.
Cast: Sathyaraj, Ashok Selvan, Nasser, Nimisha Sajayan, Ritika Singh, Easwari Rao
In this period action drama, a tale of revenge fuels a bloody power struggle within the first organised gang of a port city.
Inspector Rishi (Tamil)
Production Company: Make Believe Productions
Writer, Director, Creative Producer: Nandhini JS
Producer: Shukdev Lahiri
Executive Producer: Jithin Thorai
Cast: Naveen Chandra, Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathinam, Srikrishna Dayal, Kumaravel
In this supernatural horror series, crime branch Inspector Rishi Nandhan investigates a string of peculiar murders intertwined with supernatural occurrences.
Arabia Kadali (Telugu)
Production Company: First Frame Entertainments Pvt Ltd
Producers: Y Rajeev Reddy, J Saibabu
Creative Producer: Krish Jagarlamudi.
Director: Surya Kumar
Writers: Krish Jagarlamudi, Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, Surya Kumar, Sunil D
Cast: Satya Dev, Anadhi
A suspense drama series that revolves around a group of fishermen from rival villages, who trespass into international waters and find themselves imprisoned in a foreign jail.
Cheekati Lo (Telugu)
Production Company: Suresh Production Pvt Ltd
Producer: Suresh Babu
Writer-Director: Chandra Pemmaraju
An investigative crime thriller that follows the journey of a determined young woman as she unravels the disturbing truth behind a serial rapist.
Uppu Kappu Rambu (Telugu)
Production company: Ellanar Films Pvt Ltd
Producers: Radhika Lavu
Director: Ani IV Sasi
Writer: Vasanth Muralikrishna Maringanti
Cast: Suhas Pagolu, Keerthy Suresh
In this satirical comedy, a fictional village faces an extraordinary crisis as the cemetery runs out of space.
Chaos ensues as the community rallies together, finding inventive solutions to overcome this unusual predicament.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Telugu)
Production house: Mega Surya Productions
Producer: AM Rathnam
Music: M M Keeravani
Director: Krish Jagarlamudi
Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Agarwal, Bobby Deol.
A revolutionary tale of Veera Mallu, the outlaw, who rebels against the Mughal empire.
Kanguva (Tamil)
Production house: Studio Green
Producer: KE Gnanavelraja
Director: ‘Siruthai’ Siva
Writers: ‘Siruthai’ Siva, Adi Narayana and Madhan Karky
Cast: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu.
A story that travels 500 years -- from the 1700’s to 2023 -- about a hero, who has to fulfill a mission left unfinished.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh (Telugu)
Production house: Mythri Movie Makers
Producers: Y Ravi Shankar, Naveen Yerneni
Director: Harish Shankar
Writers: Mithun Chaitanya, Dasaradh, Harish Shankar
Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Sree Leela
Ustaad Bhagat Singh is an action drama of an honest cop taking on the corruption in the system.
Game Changer (Telugu)
Production house: Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Zee Studios
Producers: Dil Raju, Shirish, Zee Studios
Director: Shankar
Writers: Sai Madhav Burra, S. Shankar, Karthik Subbaraj
Cast: Ramcharan, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah
An honest IAS officer battles political corruption through fair elections to change the game of governance.
Thammudu (Telugu)
Production house: Sri Venkateshwara Creations
Producer: Dil Raju
Director: Venu Sriram
Writer: Venu Sriram
Cast: Nithiin, Sapthami, Laya
Thammudu is an emotional story of a brother, who will go to any extent to safeguard his sister from the challenges in her life.
Family Star (Telugu)
Production house: Sri Venkateshwara Creations
Producers: Dil Raju, Shirish
Director: Parashuram
Writer: Parasuram
Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur
The story is about Govardhan, who wants to achieve greatness in life but has to navigate through a myriad of relationships at home.
Om Bheem Bush (Telugu)
Production house: V Celluloid
Producers: Sunil Balusu, Vamshi Krishna Reddy
Director: Sree Harsha Konuganti
Cast: Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna
Om Bheem Bush follows the journey of three young adventurers, who find themselves on an unexpected treasure hunt.
Ghaati (Telugu)
Production house: UV CREATIONS, First Frame Entertainments
Producers: Vamshi Krishna Reddy, Rajiv Reddy
Director: Krish Jagarlamudi
Writers: Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, Krish Jagarlamudi, Burra Sai Madhav
Cast: Anushka Shetty
Ghaati follows the story of an empowered woman, who gets entangled in weed trade.
Suzhal S2 (Tamil)
Production Company: Wallwatcher Films
Creators: Pushkar Gayatri
Directors: Bramma and Sarjun
Writers: Pushkar Gayatri
Cast: Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Lal, Saravanan, Manjima Mohan, Gouri Kishan, Monisha Blessy, Samyuktha Vishwanathan
When activist lawyer Chellappa, who defended Nandini, is found murdered, Sakkarai is called in to help.
Set against the backdrop of the Ashtakaali festival in the small town of Kaalipattanam, the case throws light on details from the past that cast a shadow on the present.
Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam (Tamil)
Production house: The Viral Fever
Producers: Arunabh Kumar, Shreyansh, Pandey, Vijay Koshy
Director: Naga
Writer: Bala Kumaran
Cast: Abishek Kumar, Chetan, Devadharshini Chetan, Anand Sami, Paul Raj
A engineering graduate is compelled to become a village panchayat secretary amidst limited job opportunities.