Watch Vijay Deverakonda Romance Mrunal Thakur

Amazon Prime Video has announced 69 assorted Web series and movies, and the slate sure looks interesting.

Here's looking at the Tamil and Telugu content you will be watching this year!

Do Read:

Snakes And Ladders (Tamil)

Production Company: A Stone Bench Production

Creative Producer: Karthik Subbaraj

Director: Bharath Muralidharan, Ashok Veerappan, Kamala Alchemis

Creators: Kamala Alchemis, Dhivakar Kamal

Cast: Naveen Chandra, Muthu Kumar, Nanda, Srinda, Manoj Bharathiraja, Ramachandran, Sreejith Ravi, Samrit Surya, Rageshwar, Surya Kumar Tharun, Sasha Bharen

Four children, while trying to cover up an accident, find themselves caught in dangerous situations. They are chased by cops, dim-witted thugs and their own bad choices.

The Rana Connection (Telugu)

Production Company: Spirit Media Pvt Ltd

Producer: Rajeev Ranjan

Cast: Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati hosts a talk show, featuring his friends and contemporaries from Indian cinema.

Gangs: Kuruthi Punal (Tamil)

Production Company: May6 Entertainment LLP

Creative Producer: Soundarya Rajinikanth

Director: Noah

Writers: Noah,Tamil Prabha & Prabhu Kalidas.

Cast: Sathyaraj, Ashok Selvan, Nasser, Nimisha Sajayan, Ritika Singh, Easwari Rao

In this period action drama, a tale of revenge fuels a bloody power struggle within the first organised gang of a port city.

Inspector Rishi (Tamil)

Production Company: Make Believe Productions

Writer, Director, Creative Producer: Nandhini JS

Producer: Shukdev Lahiri

Executive Producer: Jithin Thorai

Cast: Naveen Chandra, Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathinam, Srikrishna Dayal, Kumaravel

In this supernatural horror series, crime branch Inspector Rishi Nandhan investigates a string of peculiar murders intertwined with supernatural occurrences.

Arabia Kadali (Telugu)

Production Company: First Frame Entertainments Pvt Ltd

Producers: Y Rajeev Reddy, J Saibabu

Creative Producer: Krish Jagarlamudi.

Director: Surya Kumar

Writers: Krish Jagarlamudi, Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, Surya Kumar, Sunil D

Cast: Satya Dev, Anadhi

A suspense drama series that revolves around a group of fishermen from rival villages, who trespass into international waters and find themselves imprisoned in a foreign jail.

Cheekati Lo (Telugu)

Production Company: Suresh Production Pvt Ltd

Producer: Suresh Babu

Writer-Director: Chandra Pemmaraju



An investigative crime thriller that follows the journey of a determined young woman as she unravels the disturbing truth behind a serial rapist.

Uppu Kappu Rambu (Telugu)

Production company: Ellanar Films Pvt Ltd

Producers: Radhika Lavu

Director: Ani IV Sasi

Writer: Vasanth Muralikrishna Maringanti

Cast: Suhas Pagolu, Keerthy Suresh

In this satirical comedy, a fictional village faces an extraordinary crisis as the cemetery runs out of space.

Chaos ensues as the community rallies together, finding inventive solutions to overcome this unusual predicament.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Telugu)

Production house: Mega Surya Productions

Producer: AM Rathnam

Music: M M Keeravani

Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Agarwal, Bobby Deol.

A revolutionary tale of Veera Mallu, the outlaw, who rebels against the Mughal empire.

Kanguva (Tamil)

Production house: Studio Green

Producer: KE Gnanavelraja

Director: ‘Siruthai’ Siva

Writers: ‘Siruthai’ Siva, Adi Narayana and Madhan Karky

Cast: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu.

A story that travels 500 years -- from the 1700’s to 2023 -- about a hero, who has to fulfill a mission left unfinished.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh (Telugu)

Production house: Mythri Movie Makers

Producers: Y Ravi Shankar, Naveen Yerneni

Director: Harish Shankar

Writers: Mithun Chaitanya, Dasaradh, Harish Shankar

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Sree Leela

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is an action drama of an honest cop taking on the corruption in the system.





Game Changer (Telugu)

Production house: Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Zee Studios

Producers: Dil Raju, Shirish, Zee Studios

Director: Shankar

Writers: Sai Madhav Burra, S. Shankar, Karthik Subbaraj

Cast: Ramcharan, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah

An honest IAS officer battles political corruption through fair elections to change the game of governance.

Thammudu (Telugu)

Production house: Sri Venkateshwara Creations

Producer: Dil Raju

Director: Venu Sriram

Writer: Venu Sriram

Cast: Nithiin, Sapthami, Laya

Thammudu is an emotional story of a brother, who will go to any extent to safeguard his sister from the challenges in her life.

Family Star (Telugu)

Production house: Sri Venkateshwara Creations

Producers: Dil Raju, Shirish

Director: Parashuram

Writer: Parasuram

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur

The story is about Govardhan, who wants to achieve greatness in life but has to navigate through a myriad of relationships at home.

Om Bheem Bush (Telugu)

Production house: V Celluloid

Producers: Sunil Balusu, Vamshi Krishna Reddy

Director: Sree Harsha Konuganti

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna

Om Bheem Bush follows the journey of three young adventurers, who find themselves on an unexpected treasure hunt.

Ghaati (Telugu)

Production house: UV CREATIONS, First Frame Entertainments

Producers: Vamshi Krishna Reddy, Rajiv Reddy

Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

Writers: Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, Krish Jagarlamudi, Burra Sai Madhav

Cast: Anushka Shetty

Ghaati follows the story of an empowered woman, who gets entangled in weed trade.

Suzhal S2 (Tamil)

Production Company: Wallwatcher Films

Creators: Pushkar Gayatri

Directors: Bramma and Sarjun

Writers: Pushkar Gayatri

Cast: Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Lal, Saravanan, Manjima Mohan, Gouri Kishan, Monisha Blessy, Samyuktha Vishwanathan

When activist lawyer Chellappa, who defended Nandini, is found murdered, Sakkarai is called in to help.

Set against the backdrop of the Ashtakaali festival in the small town of Kaalipattanam, the case throws light on details from the past that cast a shadow on the present.

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam (Tamil)

Production house: The Viral Fever

Producers: Arunabh Kumar, Shreyansh, Pandey, Vijay Koshy

Director: Naga

Writer: Bala Kumaran

Cast: Abishek Kumar, Chetan, Devadharshini Chetan, Anand Sami, Paul Raj

A engineering graduate is compelled to become a village panchayat secretary amidst limited job opportunities.