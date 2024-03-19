Vedaa: John Abraham-Style Action

Vedaa has the look of a typical actioner where the plot is subservient to the fight sequences, observes Deepa Gahlot.

Vedaa will release in July so it must be a calculated strategy to release the film's teaser so many months in advance.

If the brief promo does not appeal to audiences, it might just affect the box office.

On the other hand, if it works, it will create some curiosity about the film and build up anticipation.

The title of the film is the name of the female protagonist but the man leading the action and uttering sharp dialogues is the lead actor and producer John Abraham.

Vedaa is directed by Nikkil Adavani, who has produced some fine OTT content but hasn't directed a film since Batla House in 2019 (also starring Abraham).

From the teaser that is a minute-and-a-half long, it looks like the film is set in Rajasthan and there's an initial fight scene between the villagers and the feudal lord (Abhishek Banerjee).

There are shots of Vedaa (Sharvari) boxing and later doing a bit of action alongside John.

She proclaims that she doesn't need a protector but someone who will turn her into a weapon and he obliges with boxing lessons.

He is the one who gets lines like, 'Mujhe jhagadna nahin aata, sirf jang ladni aati hai (I don't know how to fight, I only know how to wage a war),' and 'Tumhare paas do raaste hain, sulah ya jang (You have two options, to compromise or to fight).'

There are glimpses of actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Ashish Vidyarthi, a rustic dance number and a hill town.

The teaser obviously does not reveal much about the plot but there seems to be a rape-and-revenge trope as a foundation for John Abraham to do his signature scowl and go after the villains with guns, fists, fire and a battle-ready Vedaa.

It has the look of a typical actioner where the plot is subservient to the fight sequences. It is custom-made for Abraham, whose last hit was Pathaan.

The teaser has got some appreciation but how the film fares eventually depends on whether it delivers on the promise seen in these quick glimpses.