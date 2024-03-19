Ananya, Janhvi, Kiara Get Gorgeous

The Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards were held in Mumbai, and Bollywood suitably glammed up for the night.

Kiara Advani wins the Best Actor Female Popular Choice award for Satyaprem Ki Katha.

The Best Actor Male Popular Choice was given to Ranbir Kapoor for his blockbuster, Animal.

Ananya Panday wins the Most Stylish Performer of The Year, and makes sure to look like she deserves it.

Janhvi Kapoor gets the Best Actor Female OTT Popular Choice for her film, Bawaal.

Her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan gets the male counterpart of the award.

Shraddha Kapoor gets the Most Stylish Fan Favorite Superstar award.

Shehnaaz Gill wins the Most Stylish Haute Stepper award.

Shilpa Shetty, looking like a diva, gets the Most Stylish Fitness Icon award.

Rani Mukerji wins the Star Of The Year for her emotional film, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Karisma Kapoor wins the Timeless Fashion Icon award.

Newlyweds Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani win the Most Stylish Couple award.

Manoj Bajpayee wins the Best Actor Male OTT Jury's Pick for the courtroom drama, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

Sushmita Sen wins the Best Actor Female OTT Jury's Pick award for playing a transgender in Taali.

Akshay Kumar wins the Entertainer of The Decade award while Bobby Deol picks up yet another award for Best Actor In A Negative Role for Animal.

Anil Kapoor wins Outstanding Performance for Animal.

Arjun Kapoor wins the Fashion Forward Star award.

Mohsin Khan wins the Most Stylish TV Actor Male while Ankita Lokhande wins the female counterpart.

Vikrant Massey wins the Best Actor Male Jury's Choice for 12th Fail. His co-star Medha Shankr wins the Best Actor Female Jury's Choice.

Vedang Raina wins the Best Debut Male for his film, The Archies.

The Best Debut Female goes to Alizeh Agnihotri for Farrey.

Karan Johar wins the Best Director Jury's Choice for his directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Atlee, seen here with wife Krishna Priya, winsthe Best Director Popular Choice and Box Office Disruptor of The Year for Jawan.

Ayushmann Khurrana wins the Best Actor In A Comic Role for Dream Girl 2.

Neha Dhupia wins the Most Stylish Risk Taker while her husband Angad Bedi wins the Best Actor In A Supporting Role Male for Ghoomer.

The Best Actor In A Supporting Role Female went to Shabana Azmi for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Ghoomer.

Neha Pendse gets the Best Marathi Female Style Icon while Sharad Kelkar wins the Male counterpart.

Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta win the Most Stylish TV Couple award.

Amey Wagh wins the Best Marathi Actor Male for the film, Jaggu Ani Juliet.

Sonalee Kulkarni wins the Best Marathi Actor Female for Victoria.

Bosco-Caesar win the Best Choreographer award for Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan. They reveal just how they did it here.

Shriya Saran.

Sunny Leone with Daniel Weber.

Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma.

Salma Agha's daughter Zahrah S Khan.

Jasmin Bhasin.

Daisy Shah.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar