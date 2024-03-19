Guess Who 'Can't Wait' To See Pashmina's Debut?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan is all set to make her debut in Ishq Vishk Rebound, and now, the film has got a release date.

Pashmina posted a picture on Instagram of herself dancing under a glowing sign of her debut movie.



The caption reads, 'Skipping my way into cinemas. Meet you on the 28th of this June #ishqvishkrebound.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Hrithik reposted the image on his Instagram Stories, expressing his excitement with the words, 'Woah!!! Can't wait.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

Ishq Vishk Rebound is a sequel to the 2003 coming-of-age film Ishq Vishk, which had been Shahid Kapoor's debut film. It had also starred Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasury.

According to the makers, the sequel has been rebooted to fit the contemporary timeline and offers a modern take on relationships.

Directed by National Award-winning Marathi director Nipun Dharmadhikari, the film also stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naina Grewal.