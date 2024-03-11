News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Nitin Desai Remembered At The Oscars

Nitin Desai Remembered At The Oscars

Source: PTI
March 11, 2024 09:36 IST
Production director Nitin Chandrakant Desai, who created sets for blockbuster movies such as the Oscar-nominated Lagaan and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, was among the film personalities who were honoured in the In Memoriam segment at the 96th Academy Awards.

Every year, the Academy Awards pay a tribute to industry legends who passed away in the last year in its In Memoriam montage.

 

Desai, 57, was found dead at his studio in Karjat near Mumbai last August.

He was also known for his art work in films such as Jodhaa Akbar and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo as well as the popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

In his career spanning over 30 years, Desai worked with directors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowariker.

The In Memoriam segment opened with a tribute to Alexei Navalny, Russia's opposition leader, who died last month.

A documentary about Navalny had won the Oscar for feature documentary at last year's ceremony.

Italian music icon Andrea Bocelli performed a new version of his signature single Time to Say Goodbye with his son Matteo Bocelli for the segment.

During the live telecast, the Oscars also honoured actors Carl Weathers, Lee Sun-Kyun, Matthew Perry, Glenda Jackson, Ryan O'Neal, Michael Gambon, Julian Sands, Tina Turner, Harry Belafonte, Robbie Robertson and Richard Lewis, among others.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
