Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr, Da'Vine Joy Randolph Win

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr, Da'Vine Joy Randolph Win

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 11, 2024 06:51 IST
Oppenheimer and Poor Things lead the show at the 96th Annual Academy Awards, winning the most awards so far.

A quick look at the winners, listed in bold.

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

 

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

IMAGE: Robert Downey Jr. wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
WINNER - Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

IMAGE: Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER - Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER - Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER - American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER - Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Original Song

The Fire Inside, Flamin' Hot
I'm Just Ken, Barbie
It Never Went Away, American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? Barbie

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER - Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER - Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER - Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
WINNER - Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
WINNER - Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Best International Feature

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
WINNER - The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

WINNER - The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WINNER - War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Live-Action Short

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
WINNER - 20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
WINNER - The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

REDIFF MOVIES
