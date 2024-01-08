News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'This Is For Every Native Kid Who Has A Dream'

'This Is For Every Native Kid Who Has A Dream'

Source: ANI
January 08, 2024 12:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Lily Gladstone. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Lily Gladstone picked up the Best Female Actor- Motion Picture award at the Golden Globes for her performance in Martin Scorsese's Killers of The Flower Moon.

In her touching acceptance speech, Lily said, 'I love everyone in this room right now! Thank you. I don't have words. I just spoke a bit of Blackfeet language, a beautiful community, nation that raised me. They encouraged me to keep going, keep doing this. I'm here with my mom, who even though she's not Blackfeet, worked tirelessly to get our language into our classroom, so I had a Blackfeet language teacher growing up.'

 

Gladstone spoke about the history-making nature of the victory in her speech: 'This award belongs to -- and I hope I don't get counted down too fast because this is an historic one -- I'm so grateful that I can speak a little bit of my language, which I'm not fluent in, up here because in this business, Native actors used to speak their lines in English and then the sounds mixers run them backwards to accomplish Native languages on camera.

'This is an historic one. It doesn't belong to just me. I'm holding it right now. I'm holding it with all of my beautiful sisters, and the film at this table over here, my mother, standing on all of your shoulders. Thank you.'

IMAGE: Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio at the Globes. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

'Thank you, Marty. Thank you, Leo. Thank you, Bob. You are all changing things. Thank you for being such allies. Thank you Chief Standing Bear.

'I'm at a loss for what else to say. Thank you to Apple. Thank you my manager and my agent, Jill and Sasha. Thank you to all of you.

'And this is for every rez kid, every little urban kid, every little Native kid out there who has a dream, who is seeing themselves represented and our stories told by ourselves in our own words, with tremendous allies and tremendous trust from with and from each other. So thank you all so much!'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr Win Golden Globes
Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr Win Golden Globes
High Fashion On The Golden Globes Red Carpet
High Fashion On The Golden Globes Red Carpet
Ali Wong Thanks Ex-Husband For Globe Win
Ali Wong Thanks Ex-Husband For Globe Win
Christopher Nolan Remembers 'Dear Friend' Heath Ledger
Christopher Nolan Remembers 'Dear Friend' Heath Ledger
Maruti Makes More Money Per Car...
Maruti Makes More Money Per Car...
India's exports to Iran decline in last one year
India's exports to Iran decline in last one year
Dependent on India, govt should apologise: Maldives MP
Dependent on India, govt should apologise: Maldives MP

More like this

Why Leonardo Is In A Killer Mood

Why Leonardo Is In A Killer Mood

Scorsese Film Wows Anurag, Motwane

Scorsese Film Wows Anurag, Motwane

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances