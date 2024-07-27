Bopanna-Sriram to face Monfils-Vasselin in doubles

World No 30 has Monfils stepped in to replace injured Fabien Reboul

IMAGE: Gael Monfils' entry makes the tie even more challenging for the Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and N Balaji. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The flamboyant Gael Monfils will partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the men's doubles opener against India's Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji with Fabien Reboul pulling out of the contest due to an injury, in Paris, on Saturday.

The last-minute entry of Monfils may have a bearing on the match with Bopanna all set and prepared to take on the combo of Reboul and Roger-Vasselin.

World number 30 Monfils had reached the third round at Wimbledon, losing to Grigor Dimitrov.

On the way to round 3, the 37-year-old stylish shot-maker had scalped Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka.

The first-round match between India and France has been delayed due to rain that has been lashing the city since Friday evening.

Interestingly, Bopanna and Monfils played doubles together for Indian Aces at the IPTL.