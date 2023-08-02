News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Art Director Nitin Desai found dead

Art Director Nitin Desai found dead

Source: PTI
August 02, 2023 11:27 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitin Chandrakant Desai/Instagram

Renowned film art director Nitin Desai was found dead on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a senior police official said.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of death by suicide, the official said, adding Desai was found hanging at his N D Studios in the Karjat area of Raigad, located about 50 km from Mumbai.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot, the official said.

A probe was underway into Desai's death from all angles, he said.

Desai served as art director and production designer for a number of Bollywood and Marathi movies.

He was known for his art work in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jodhaa Akbar and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Source: PTI
