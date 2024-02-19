News
Europe Mourns Alexei Navalny

Europe Mourns Alexei Navalny

By REDIFF NEWS
February 19, 2024 12:37 IST
Tributes pour in for Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died mysteriously in a Russian prison on Friday.

 

IMAGE: Candles, flowers, a picture of Alexei Navalny, and a sheet of paper that reads: 'Love is stronger than fear', at the Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, February 17, 2024. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People gather to pay tribute to Navalny at the Trocadero. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A placard that reads 'Alexey Navalny is my hero' at the Trocadero. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man places flowers next to a candle and Navalny's portrait near the Russian embassy in Paris, February 16, 2024. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Tributes are left for Navalny outside the Russian embassy in London, February 17, 2024. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An image of Navalny is projected on the Russian embassy in London by the group Led By Donkeys on the day his death was announced, February 16, 2024. Photograph: Peter Nicholls

 

IMAGE: Russians lay flowers at the Solovetsky Stone monument to the victims of political repression in Moscow, February 17, 2024 to honour Navalny's memory. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man kneels at the monument to the victims of political repression, where people lay flowers for Navalny, in St Petersburg, Russia, February 16, 2024. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: People attend a vigil in Navalny's memory outside the Russian consulate at Europa square in Munich, Germany, February 16, 2024. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People attend a rally outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, February 18, 2024. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People attend a rally near the Russian embassy in Berlin. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman holds flowers and a picture of Navalny at a vigil outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, February 16, 2024. Photograph: Liesa Johannssen/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
