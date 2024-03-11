Oscars 2024: Charlize Theron Goes For Silver

The 96th Annual Academy Awards saw a lot of glamour on the red carpet, as Hollywood's A-listers attended the biggest awards night of the year.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/ Reuters

Charlize Theron brings on her fashion A-game, as she steps out in Dior Haute Couture with Boucheron jewels.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/ Reuters

Oppenheimer Actor Florence Pugh makes heads turn in her embellished corset from Del Core’s spring 2024 collection.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky make a cute couple on the red carpet.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/ Reuters

When Iron Man met Thor at the Oscars!

Robert Downey Jr, who won one of the first awards of the night, arrives with wife Susan and makes sure to make pretty pictures with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.

Photograph: Aude Guerrucci/ Reuters

Billie Eilish eyes the golden statue, and may just win it for her song What Was I Made For, from Barbie.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/ Reuters

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski look dreamy in white.

Emily has been nominated for the first time in the Best Supporting Actor category for her work in Oppenheimer.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/ Reuters

Brendan Fraser escorts girlfriend Jeanne Moore on the red carpet, a year after he won his first ever Best Actor Oscar award for The Whale.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/ Reuters

Singer Ariana Grande wears a pink column gown by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture, giving a hat tip to her character Glinda The Good Witch from her new film, Wicked.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/ Reuters

Kirsten Dunst 'walked right into an Oscar' when she accidentally bumped into the golden statue on the red carpet.

But unlike YouTuber Liza Koshy, who tripped and fell, Kirsten managed to recover and laugh over the incident, as husband Jesse Plemons stayed by her side.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/ Reuters

Just what did Emma Stone whisper to her husband after host Jimmy Kimmel joked about the nudity in her film, Poor Things, at the Oscars?

Well, it appears that Stone had the last laugh when she bagged the Best Actress award for the film, which has been nominated in 11 categories, second only to Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in the Oscar race.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/ Reuters

Did Barbie Actor Margot Robbie wear a black dress in protest at the red carpet?

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/ Reuters

Zendaya shimmers in an Armani Prive gown.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/ Reuters

Ryan Gosling brings his family along -- sister Mandi Gosling and parents Donna and Thomas Gosling.

His wife Eva Mendes gives the red carpet a miss, as she explains on social media, 'We don't do those things together.'

Ryan has bagged a Best Supporting Actor nomination for the blockbuster, Barbie.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/ Reuters

Jennifer Lawrence, wearing an polka-dot Dior Haute Couture gown, will probably find herself in the Worst Dressed lists this Oscars.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/ Reuters

Vanessa Hudgens shows off her baby bump.

The actor, who married Major League Baseball player Cole Tucker in December 2023, is pregnant with their first child.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/ Reuters

Bradley Cooper brings his Number 1 cheerleader -- mum Gloria Campano -- to the Oscars. The actor has been nominated in the Best Actor category for his film, Maestro.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/ Reuters

One of the highlights of the evening was Ryan Gosling's performance of I'm Just Ken on stage, where he was joined by none other than Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash!

Here, we can see Slash with Meegan Hodges.