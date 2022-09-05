Mouni Parties With Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor invited her friends from the television industry for a brunch at her home to celebrate the Ganpati festival.

Mouni Roy, looking lovely in pink, starred in Ekta's Naagin series.

Karishma Tanna had made her acting debut in Ekta's longest running show yet, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She was one of Ekta's naagins as well.

Krystle D'souza looks elegant in a printed lehenga.

Ekta is her mentor as well; Krystle started her career in the Balaji show, Kahe Naa Kahe.

Watch stars arrive for Ekta's special brunch.

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar takes a break from Jhalak Dilkhhla Jaa to party.

Simba Nagpal has joined the sixth season of Naagin.

Karan Kundrra goes traditional.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Urvashi Dholakia -- who brought the villainous Komolika to life -- is all smiles in a sky-blue outfit.

And that's the host, Ekta Kapoor.

Jeetendra wears his signature whites to the party.

Tusshar Kapoor opts for chequered pants.

Tusshar's son, Laksshya Kapoor, gives a thumbs up.

A gorgeous Sakshi Tanwar arrives with her daughter, Dityaa.

Rithvik Dhanjani dons a vibrant phulkari dupatta.

Don't you just love Anita Hassanandani's graphic sari?

Ridhima Pandit -- who was the second runner-up in Khatron Ke Khiladi, season 9, before she moved on to Bigg Boss OTT -- looks pretty in pink.

If the little buzzing birds are to be believed, she is slated to enter Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a wildcard contestant.

Shamita Shetty arrives with mother Sunanda and BFF Akanksha Malhotra.

Huma Qureshi brings a friend along.

Pragya Yadav's husband, Abhishek Kapoor, is Ekta's cousin.

He, of course, is better known as the director of Kedarnath. She was one of the film's producers.

Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein actor Krishna Mukherjee.

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Producer Shabina Khan.