Rediff.com  » Movies » Katrina-Vicky Celebrate Ganpati with Salman

Katrina-Vicky Celebrate Ganpati with Salman

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: September 01, 2022 16:03 IST
Like every year, Salman Khan's youngest sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma have brought Lord Ganesha home.

And Bollywood arrived to take His blessings.

 

Katrina Kaif, who came with husband Vicky Kaushal, is Arpita's close friend.

The couple looked fresh and gorgeous despite a hectic night out.

 

Katrina's sister, Isabelle Kaif, was also on the guest list.

 

Salman Khan performed the aarti at Arpita's house.

 

Salman's sister Alvira Khan.

 

Veteran actor Helen was escorted by her stepson, Sohail Khan.

 

Sohail's son Nirvaan Khan.

 

Sophie Choudry looked gorgeous in traditional wear.

 

Ritiesh Deshmukh arrived with wife Genelia and sons Riaan and Rahyl.

 

Kabir Khan was accompanied by his wife Mini Mathur.

Looks like the rumoured cold war between Kabir and his Ek Tha Tiger actor Salman Khan, after their dud Tubelight, is over.

 

Saiee Manjrekar had made her debut with Salman in Dabangg 3.

 

Her father, Mahesh Manjrekar, is among Salman's closest friends.

Manjrekar has acted in the Dabangg series and has directed Salman and Aayush Sharma in Antim: The Final Truth.

 

Sunil Grover had forged a friendship with Salman during the filming of Bharat.

 

Varun Sharma brings his mother along.

 

Anup Soni arrives with Delhi Crime actor Rajesh Tailang.

 

Actor-Producer Nikhil Dwivedi.

 

Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.

 

Producer-Director Sahil Sangha is fresh off season 2 of Mind The Malhotras.

 

Producer Vinod Bhanushali has co-produced films like Haseen Dillruba and Satyameva Jayate 2. He was the marketing head for Salman's Dabangg 2.

 

Producer Ramesh Taurani arrives with wife Varsha.

 

Sandeep Singh has produced films like Jhund, PM Narendra Modi and Sarbjit.

 

Director Milap Zaveri, of Satyameva Jayate fame.

 

Fashion designer Surily Goel.

 

Fashion Designer-turned-Producer Shabina Khan, right, arrives with a friend.

 

The Family Man actor Abhay Verma.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
