Rediff.com  » Movies » WATCH: Salman bids Lord Ganesha Adieu

WATCH: Salman bids Lord Ganesha Adieu

By Rediff Movies
September 02, 2022 14:16 IST
After welcoming Him into their home, it was time for Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma to say farewell to Bappa.

Close friends like Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Mini Mathur-Kabir Khan visited again to take part in the visarjan.

Salman Khan, of course, was there as well.

 

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma start the visarjan ritual.

 

Aayush carries Bappa out.

 

Salman Khan arrives; his bodyguard Shera is close at hand.

 

Watch Salman make his entrance!

 

Zaheer Iqbal and Daisy Shah arrive together.

Salman launched their acting careers in Notebook and Jai Ho respectively.

 

A casually-dressed Kunal Kemmu joins in.

 

Aditya Thackeray, right, visits Arpita's home too.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

