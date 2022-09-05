At Shilpa's Ganpati Visarjan

After welcoming Lord Ganesha into her home with much fanfare, Shilpa Shetty and her family bid Him goodbye over the weekend.

Shilpa, who is recovering from a leg injury, looked lovely as she twinned her floral ensemble with her husband Raj Kundra and their children, Viaan and Samisha.

Shilpa Shetty does the final aarti before the visarjan. She remained on the wheelchair due to her leg injury, while her son Viaan and husband Raj Kundra prayed to Bappa.

Daughter Samisha Shetty gets a last darshan before the visarjan.

Shamita Shetty seeks Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Shilpa gets goofy even as her mum, Sunanda Shetty, stays solemn.

The wheelchair does not stop Shilpa from dancing!

In fact, no one can keep Shilpa down for too long! With a walker for support, she manages to dance for a bit.

Her bestie, Akanksha Malhotra, is clearly not surprised. Nor is mom Sunanda.

Who's got Shilpa's attention?

The Shetty sisters do some thumkas of their own; this time, Shilpa ditches the walker as well.

At the end, a sweet hug.

Shilpa is known to be environmental-conscious and the Ganpati visarjan is carried out in a water tank outside her home.