News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » At Shilpa's Ganpati Visarjan

At Shilpa's Ganpati Visarjan

By Rediff Movies
September 05, 2022 11:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After welcoming Lord Ganesha into her home with much fanfare, Shilpa Shetty and her family bid Him goodbye over the weekend.

Shilpa, who is recovering from a leg injury, looked lovely as she twinned her floral ensemble with her husband Raj Kundra and their children, Viaan and Samisha.

Shilpa Shetty does the final aarti before the visarjan. She remained on the wheelchair due to her leg injury, while her son Viaan and husband Raj Kundra prayed to Bappa.

 

Daughter Samisha Shetty gets a last darshan before the visarjan.

 

Shamita Shetty seeks Lord Ganesha's blessings.

 

Shilpa gets goofy even as her mum, Sunanda Shetty, stays solemn. 

 

The wheelchair does not stop Shilpa from dancing!

 

In fact, no one can keep Shilpa down for too long! With a walker for support, she manages to dance for a bit.

Her bestie, Akanksha Malhotra, is clearly not surprised. Nor is mom Sunanda.

 

Who's got Shilpa's attention?

 

The Shetty sisters do some thumkas of their own; this time, Shilpa ditches the walker as well.

 

At the end, a sweet hug.

 

Shilpa is known to be environmental-conscious and the Ganpati visarjan is carried out in a water tank outside her home.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
WATCH: Salman bids Lord Ganesha Adieu
WATCH: Salman bids Lord Ganesha Adieu
Goodbye Bappa, Says Bollywood
Goodbye Bappa, Says Bollywood
Meet Andhericha Raja!
Meet Andhericha Raja!
Anyone can make mistakes: Kohli backs Arshdeep
Anyone can make mistakes: Kohli backs Arshdeep
Mistry accident: Pandoles shifted to Mumbai from Vapi
Mistry accident: Pandoles shifted to Mumbai from Vapi
Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss? UK to get new PM today
Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss? UK to get new PM today
Amid Jharkhand crisis, Soren to seek trust vote today
Amid Jharkhand crisis, Soren to seek trust vote today

More like this

Bollywood Brings Bappa Home

Bollywood Brings Bappa Home

Katrina-Vicky Celebrate Ganpati with Salman

Katrina-Vicky Celebrate Ganpati with Salman

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances