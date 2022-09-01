News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bollywood Brings Bappa Home

Bollywood Brings Bappa Home

By Rediff Movies
September 01, 2022 16:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bollywood welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes once again on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and posted beautiful pictures on social media.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys her 'favourite 10 days of the year'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan and her mum Amrita Singh welcome Lord Ganesha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty, who has recovered from her accident, welcomes Lord Ganesha with husband Raj Kundra and their children, Viaan and Samisha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Her sister Shamita Shetty joins in.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

The Sanon sisters -- Kriti and Nupur -- ask for divine blessings.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol, husband Bharat Takhtani and and their daughters Radhya and Miraya pray to Lord Ganesha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

Ganpati Bappa Morya, says Kirti Kulhari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre offers Lord Ganesha his favourite prasad.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharad Kelkar/Instagram

Sharad Kelkar with his mother, wife Keerti and daughter Kesha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreyas Talpade/Instagram

Shreyas Talpade and his wife Deepti welcome Lord Ganesha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram

Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya with Bappa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera celebrate their first Ganpati festival after marriage.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar with her grandmother and her parents, Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khosla Kumar/Instagram

Divya Khosla Kumar offers a prayer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon performs the pooja.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan visits Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza is all smiles as Lord Ganesha visits her home.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maniesh Paul/Instagram

Maniesh Paul, his wife Sanyukta and their Bappa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh, his wife Rukmini and daughter Nurvi bring Bappa home every year.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Dubey/Instagram

Ravi Dubey with Lord Ganpati.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
When Bollywood hailed Ganpati Bappa Morya
When Bollywood hailed Ganpati Bappa Morya
Katrina-Vicky Celebrate Ganpati with Salman
Katrina-Vicky Celebrate Ganpati with Salman
Kiara, Malaika SIZZLE On The Red Carpet
Kiara, Malaika SIZZLE On The Red Carpet
China calls UN Xinjiang report as 'farce by West'
China calls UN Xinjiang report as 'farce by West'
Katrina-Vicky Celebrate Ganpati with Salman
Katrina-Vicky Celebrate Ganpati with Salman
Clash with Serena a dream come true for Tomljanovic
Clash with Serena a dream come true for Tomljanovic
'When do dreams come true?'
'When do dreams come true?'

More like this

Celeb-Inspired Looks For Ganesh Chaturthi

Celeb-Inspired Looks For Ganesh Chaturthi

Kolkata to Tiruchirappali: Lord Ganesha!

Kolkata to Tiruchirappali: Lord Ganesha!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances