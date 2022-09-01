Bollywood Brings Bappa Home

Bollywood welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes once again on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and posted beautiful pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys her 'favourite 10 days of the year'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan and her mum Amrita Singh welcome Lord Ganesha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty, who has recovered from her accident, welcomes Lord Ganesha with husband Raj Kundra and their children, Viaan and Samisha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Her sister Shamita Shetty joins in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

The Sanon sisters -- Kriti and Nupur -- ask for divine blessings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol, husband Bharat Takhtani and and their daughters Radhya and Miraya pray to Lord Ganesha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

Ganpati Bappa Morya, says Kirti Kulhari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre offers Lord Ganesha his favourite prasad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharad Kelkar/Instagram

Sharad Kelkar with his mother, wife Keerti and daughter Kesha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreyas Talpade/Instagram

Shreyas Talpade and his wife Deepti welcome Lord Ganesha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram

Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya with Bappa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera celebrate their first Ganpati festival after marriage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar with her grandmother and her parents, Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khosla Kumar/Instagram

Divya Khosla Kumar offers a prayer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon performs the pooja.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan visits Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza is all smiles as Lord Ganesha visits her home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maniesh Paul/Instagram

Maniesh Paul, his wife Sanyukta and their Bappa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh, his wife Rukmini and daughter Nurvi bring Bappa home every year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Dubey/Instagram

Ravi Dubey with Lord Ganpati.