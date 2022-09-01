Bollywood Brings Bappa Home

Bollywood welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes once again on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and posted beautiful pictures on social media.
Shraddha Kapoor enjoys her 'favourite 10 days of the year'.
Sara Ali Khan and her mum Amrita Singh welcome Lord Ganesha.
Shilpa Shetty, who has recovered from her accident, welcomes Lord Ganesha with husband Raj Kundra and their children, Viaan and Samisha.
Her sister Shamita Shetty joins in.
The Sanon sisters -- Kriti and Nupur -- ask for divine blessings.
Esha Deol, husband Bharat Takhtani and and their daughters Radhya and Miraya pray to Lord Ganesha.
Ganpati Bappa Morya, says Kirti Kulhari.
Sonali Bendre offers Lord Ganesha his favourite prasad.
Sharad Kelkar with his mother, wife Keerti and daughter Kesha.
Shreyas Talpade and his wife Deepti welcome Lord Ganesha.
Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya with Bappa.
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera celebrate their first Ganpati festival after marriage.
Shriya Pilgaonkar with her grandmother and her parents, Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar.
Divya Khosla Kumar offers a prayer.
Raveena Tandon performs the pooja.
Kartik Aaryan visits Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja.
Dia Mirza is all smiles as Lord Ganesha visits her home.
Maniesh Paul, his wife Sanyukta and their Bappa.
Neil Nitin Mukesh, his wife Rukmini and daughter Nurvi bring Bappa home every year.
Ravi Dubey with Lord Ganpati.