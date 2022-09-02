News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Goodbye Bappa, Says Bollywood

Goodbye Bappa, Says Bollywood

By Rediff Movies
September 02, 2022 15:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After welcoming Lord Ganesha into their homes with much fanfare, it was time for the stars to bid Him farewell. 

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary step out for Ganpati visarjan.

 

Debina, who is pregnant with their second child, joins in the aarti even as fans surround the couple.

 

Maniesh Paul with his wife Sanyukta, their children, Saisha and Yuvann and Bappa.

 

They join the hundreds of Mumbaikars, who head out for Ganpati visarjan.

 

Mika Singh performs aarti along with the contestants of his show, Mika Di Vohti.

 

Addhyayan Suman steps out with his Ganpati.

 

Actress Mallaikaa Chheda performs the aarti with Addhyayan.

Mallaikaa was a part of Addhyayan's single, Jab Se Dekha, and will soon make her Bollywood debut opposite him.

 

Indra Kumar -- who has directed blockbusters like Dil and Beta -- his wife Bina and their family get ready for visarjan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Bollywood Brings Bappa Home
Bollywood Brings Bappa Home
Katrina-Vicky Celebrate Ganpati with Salman
Katrina-Vicky Celebrate Ganpati with Salman
When Bollywood hailed Ganpati Bappa Morya
When Bollywood hailed Ganpati Bappa Morya
PM unveils new Naval Ensign 'Nishaan': 10 Facts
PM unveils new Naval Ensign 'Nishaan': 10 Facts
England recall Woakes, Wood for T20 World Cup
England recall Woakes, Wood for T20 World Cup
Green nod to 'Executive Enclave' that will house PMO
Green nod to 'Executive Enclave' that will house PMO
Eknath Shinde's Ganesh Ustav Diplomacy
Eknath Shinde's Ganesh Ustav Diplomacy

More like this

WATCH: Salman bids Lord Ganesha Adieu

WATCH: Salman bids Lord Ganesha Adieu

Reader Pix: Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Reader Pix: Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances