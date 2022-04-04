News
Rediff.com  » Movies » More Stars Than In Heaven At This Party!

By Rediff Movies
April 04, 2022 13:31 IST
Gosh! the number of Bollywood folk who attended Producer Jayantilal Gada's birthday party, which also celebrated his back-to-back releases, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Attack Part I.

Gada started his career as a wedding photographer and went on to become one of Bollywood's go-to producers.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: John Abraham looks happy with the response for Attack Part I,
All Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez, who plays John's wife Ayesha in Attack Part I, looks stunning.

 

IMAGE: Is Ranveer Singh going to star in the Hindi remake of Shankar's Tamil blockbuster Anniyan, which Jayantibhai plans to produce?

 

IMAGE: Will Shankar direct the Hindi version of Anniyan?

 

IMAGE: Abhishek Bachchan promotes Dasvi.
Don't miss our must-read interviews with Abhishek: Here and here.

 

IMAGE: Laxmi Raai brings her dots along.

 

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor, stylish as ever.

 

IMAGE: We don't see much of Boney Kapoor these days.

 

IMAGE: Tanushree Dutta.

 

IMAGE: Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey.

 

IMAGE: Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari.

 

IMAGE: Deepshika Nagpal.

 

IMAGE: Sharad Kelkar.

 

IMAGE: The hosts: Hansa and Jayantilal Gada.

 

IMAGE: Poonam Dhillon with son Anmol Thakeria.

 

IMAGE: Anupam Kher fresh from his superhit The Kashmir Files.

 

IMAGE: Darshan Kumar played Anupam's son in the film.

 

IMAGE: Television actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani.

 

IMAGE: Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi.

 

IMAGE: Film-maker Madhur Bhandarkar.

 

IMAGE: Abbas and Mustan Burmawalla.
Jayantibhai produced Abbas's son Mustafa's Bollywood debut, Machine.

 

IMAGE: Sujoy Ghosh and Jayantibhai collaborated on Badla and Kahaani 2. Will they get together for Kahaani 3?

 

IMAGE: The Man Of A Billion Laughs: Johnny Lever.

 

IMAGE: Bollywood needs to see more of Vivek Oberoi on screen.

 

IMAGE: Varsha and Ramesh Taurani.

 

IMAGE: We still haven't forgotten Mukesh Rishi's performance in Sarfarosh.

 

IMAGE: Prakash Raj, who accompanied Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to his recent meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seems to be taking a break from politics.

 

IMAGE: Manila and Rajkumar Santoshi.

 

IMAGE: Subhash Ghai.

 

IMAGE: Mukesh Bhatt with son Vishesh Bhattand nephew Director Mohit Suri.

 

IMAGE: Vinod Bhanushali.

 

IMAGE: Milap Zaveri.

 

 

 
Meet Salim-Javed's True Successors
What's Manushi Shooting For?
Who's Got Ananya's ATTENTION?
What's cooking, Shahid-Mira?
'Trust in Yogi is gradually increasing'
10 Ways to be Summer Ready
SC reserves order on plea against Ashish Mishra's bail
