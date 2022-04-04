More Stars Than In Heaven At This Party!

Gosh! the number of Bollywood folk who attended Producer Jayantilal Gada's birthday party, which also celebrated his back-to-back releases, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Attack Part I.
Gada started his career as a wedding photographer and went on to become one of Bollywood's go-to producers.
IMAGE: John Abraham looks happy with the response for Attack Part I,
All Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez, who plays John's wife Ayesha in Attack Part I, looks stunning.
IMAGE: Is Ranveer Singh going to star in the Hindi remake of Shankar's Tamil blockbuster Anniyan, which Jayantibhai plans to produce?
IMAGE: Will Shankar direct the Hindi version of Anniyan?
IMAGE: Laxmi Raai brings her dots along.
IMAGE: Anil Kapoor, stylish as ever.
IMAGE: We don't see much of Boney Kapoor these days.
IMAGE: Tanushree Dutta.
IMAGE: Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey.
IMAGE: Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari.
IMAGE: Deepshika Nagpal.
IMAGE: Sharad Kelkar.
IMAGE: The hosts: Hansa and Jayantilal Gada.
IMAGE: Poonam Dhillon with son Anmol Thakeria.
IMAGE: Anupam Kher fresh from his superhit The Kashmir Files.
IMAGE: Darshan Kumar played Anupam's son in the film.
IMAGE: Television actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani.
IMAGE: Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi.
IMAGE: Film-maker Madhur Bhandarkar.
IMAGE: Abbas and Mustan Burmawalla.
Jayantibhai produced Abbas's son Mustafa's Bollywood debut, Machine.
IMAGE: Sujoy Ghosh and Jayantibhai collaborated on Badla and Kahaani 2. Will they get together for Kahaani 3?
IMAGE: The Man Of A Billion Laughs: Johnny Lever.
IMAGE: Bollywood needs to see more of Vivek Oberoi on screen.
IMAGE: Varsha and Ramesh Taurani.
IMAGE: We still haven't forgotten Mukesh Rishi's performance in Sarfarosh.
IMAGE: Prakash Raj, who accompanied Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to his recent meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seems to be taking a break from politics.
IMAGE: Manila and Rajkumar Santoshi.
IMAGE: Subhash Ghai.
IMAGE: Mukesh Bhatt with son Vishesh Bhattand nephew Director Mohit Suri.
IMAGE: Vinod Bhanushali.
IMAGE: Milap Zaveri.