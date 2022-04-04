More Stars Than In Heaven At This Party!

Gosh! the number of Bollywood folk who attended Producer Jayantilal Gada's birthday party, which also celebrated his back-to-back releases, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Attack Part I.

Gada started his career as a wedding photographer and went on to become one of Bollywood's go-to producers.

IMAGE: John Abraham looks happy with the response for Attack Part I,

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez, who plays John's wife Ayesha in Attack Part I, looks stunning.

IMAGE: Is Ranveer Singh going to star in the Hindi remake of Shankar's Tamil blockbuster Anniyan, which Jayantibhai plans to produce?

IMAGE: Will Shankar direct the Hindi version of Anniyan?

IMAGE: Abhishek Bachchan promotes Dasvi.

IMAGE: Laxmi Raai brings her dots along.

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor, stylish as ever.

IMAGE: We don't see much of Boney Kapoor these days.

IMAGE: Tanushree Dutta.

IMAGE: Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey.

IMAGE: Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari.

IMAGE: Deepshika Nagpal.

IMAGE: Sharad Kelkar.

IMAGE: The hosts: Hansa and Jayantilal Gada.

IMAGE: Poonam Dhillon with son Anmol Thakeria.

IMAGE: Anupam Kher fresh from his superhit The Kashmir Files.

IMAGE: Darshan Kumar played Anupam's son in the film.

IMAGE: Television actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani.

IMAGE: Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi.

IMAGE: Film-maker Madhur Bhandarkar.

IMAGE: Abbas and Mustan Burmawalla.

Jayantibhai produced Abbas's son Mustafa's Bollywood debut, Machine.

IMAGE: Sujoy Ghosh and Jayantibhai collaborated on Badla and Kahaani 2. Will they get together for Kahaani 3?

IMAGE: The Man Of A Billion Laughs: Johnny Lever.

IMAGE: Bollywood needs to see more of Vivek Oberoi on screen.

IMAGE: Varsha and Ramesh Taurani.

IMAGE: We still haven't forgotten Mukesh Rishi's performance in Sarfarosh.

IMAGE: Prakash Raj, who accompanied Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to his recent meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seems to be taking a break from politics.

IMAGE: Manila and Rajkumar Santoshi.

IMAGE: Subhash Ghai.

IMAGE: Mukesh Bhatt with son Vishesh Bhattand nephew Director Mohit Suri.

IMAGE: Vinod Bhanushali.

IMAGE: Milap Zaveri.