Rediff.com  » Movies » Who's Got Ananya's ATTENTION?

Who's Got Ananya's ATTENTION?

By Rediff Movies
April 03, 2022 13:24 IST
Krystle in Kashmir... Raveena checks her pout... Tisca is a fool for your love...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday can't keep her eyes off the phone.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Krystle D'souza takes in the Dal Lake.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sunny Leone heads back to the Maldives.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon shows us the right way to do a 'style check' and 'pout check' before stepping out.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nauheed Cyrusi wears her name proudly.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nauheed Cyrusi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tisca Chopra celebrates April Fool's Day in style: 'The Clown.. at your service! Yes, I am a fool for your love Grateful I have a job that allows me to entertain you.. and even more grateful for the love I get from each one you .. for all the make believings, imaginings and inner journeys I take to bring some new nuggets to regale you.. Happy All Fools Day!!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
