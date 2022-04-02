News
Meet Bollywood's NEW BFFs

Meet Bollywood's NEW BFFs

By Rediff Movies
April 02, 2022 14:21 IST
Actor Sayani Gupta traveled along with former MTV VJ Mini Mathur (who is married to '83 Director Kabir Khan) and Photographer Ishika Mohan Motwane (whose husband Vikramaditya Motwane was one of the showrunners on Sacred Games) to Andretta in Himachal Pradesh.

Please click on the images for a look at Ishika-Mini-Sayani's trip.

 

IMAGE: Sayani takes a selfie with Ishika and Mini.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The trio are yoga, hiking and travelling partners.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: No celeb trip seems to be complete without a fitness guru, and yoga teacher Mihir Jogh joins the ladies.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Train your mind. Your body will follow,' advises Mini. 'This past week I've realised that all the "legit" excuses I've made about my body not responding: Hormones, socialising, stress, work, metabolic slowdown are just rubbish. If you truly make the effort to do wonderful things for your body, it responds beautifully.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Doing the Vrikshasana, Mini writes, 'I've been working on my fitness journey for years.. but sometimes you need to make choices that are uncomfortable, off routine to find your centre and break habits that hold you back.'

To challenge your body is a wonderful thing because when it starts working in unison with your mind and your heart.. it's magic.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Enjoying the sunset, Mini writes, 'Disconnected to reconnect. Mountains, yoga, hikes, candle gazing, pottery, meditation, swim & sunsets.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
