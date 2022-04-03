News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Hina's Dubai Diaries

Hina's Dubai Diaries

By Rediff Movies
April 03, 2022 14:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hina Khan visits Dubai's famed tourist spot Miracle Garden, and makes dazzling pictures.

'My first at Miracle Garden Dubai.. My Daddy loved this place, so had to b here,' she writes, explaining her visit.

Her sunny yellow outfit is the perfect choice for a day among the city's prettiest flowers.

Hina made the trip with her mum, her cousins and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Interestingly, the Dubai trip comes immediately after Hina's Egypt trip in February.

Please click on the images for a look at Hina's Dubai holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
How Kapil Went To Hell And Came Back
How Kapil Went To Hell And Came Back
Ajay Devgn Has Always Been A Warrior
Ajay Devgn Has Always Been A Warrior
What's Manushi Shooting For?
What's Manushi Shooting For?
Foreign conspiracy to topple Pak govt failed: Imran
Foreign conspiracy to topple Pak govt failed: Imran
Imran asks Prez to dissolve assembly, calls for polls
Imran asks Prez to dissolve assembly, calls for polls
Mediocre Hyderabad must rise and shine versus Lucknow
Mediocre Hyderabad must rise and shine versus Lucknow
Bethica Das' Steamed Spinach Paatra
Bethica Das' Steamed Spinach Paatra

More like this

Sara Visits A Temple With Vikrant

Sara Visits A Temple With Vikrant

Amitabh Bachchan Says Goodbye

Amitabh Bachchan Says Goodbye

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances