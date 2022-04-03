Hina's Dubai Diaries

Hina Khan visits Dubai's famed tourist spot Miracle Garden, and makes dazzling pictures.

'My first at Miracle Garden Dubai.. My Daddy loved this place, so had to b here,' she writes, explaining her visit.

Her sunny yellow outfit is the perfect choice for a day among the city's prettiest flowers.

Hina made the trip with her mum, her cousins and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Interestingly, the Dubai trip comes immediately after Hina's Egypt trip in February.

Please click on the images for a look at Hina's Dubai holiday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram