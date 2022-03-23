News
John Wants To Teach Hollywood A Lesson

By Rediff Movies
March 23, 2022 16:25 IST
'India has superheros too.'
'They are super soldiers who don't wear their underwear outside their pants.'

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"If Hollywood can do it, why can't we?"

John Abraham's words -- and his inspiration to make an action-packed film like Attack -- got a hearty applause from the media at the film's trailer launch.

The actor, who took the stage with co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet as well as Director Lakshya Raj Anand and Producer Jayantilal Gada, can be quite charming, and videos by Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com are proof.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Attack is a hostage rescue drama based on a story written by... John himself.

"India has superheros too," John says. "They are super soldiers who don't wear their underwear outside their pants." Ouch Superman.

Attack, John feels, is an answer to films like Avengers and White House Down.

 

Just how tough is it to pull off an actioner on a limited budget?

"Yes, we did have limitations on the budget, and (film) production, after all, is a business," the actor-producer explains.

The second wave of COVID didn't help matters either.

But John tells us just how he did it.

And yes, there is a part 2 coming up even before the first releases in theatres.

 

What is the cheesiest line Jacqueline has ever got?

John says it here, to hilarious effect!

 

"We have not spent on John Abraham. We have spent on VFX," John says.

"I'm not in the race for charging the most or the least. When it's your baby, you want the best product out."

 

"Look at Sylvester Stallone, Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis...these are the biggest action heroes of the world. What is the common factor among them? They cannot do action!" John says, and then explains brilliantly below.

 

Did you know that Producer Jayantilal Gada started his career as a wedding photographer?

Then he moved on to working in a video cassette library.

"Jinki Rs 10 mein cassette dete the, aaj unke saath hum kaam kar rahe hai," Gada shares his life story.

 

Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
9 times John wore a uniform and MADE MONEY!
Why John Abraham still travels by rickshaw
John Abraham: My father is a super dad
Watson reckons Pant will only improve with Ponting
Watch out for these debutants in IPL 2022
Govt set to amend IPC, CrPC, seeks suggestions
HDFC Bank plans digital launches in 2-3 qtrs
