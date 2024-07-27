Dravid's advice to Gambhir: Smile through tough times

'I know how dedicated and passionate you are about Indian cricket, and I'm sure you will bring all these qualities into this new job'

IMAGE: New Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

A poignant moment was captured on camera as former Indian cricket team head coach, Rahul Dravid, passed the torch to his successor, Gautam Gambhir.

In a surprise video message shared by the BCCI, Gambhir was left visibly moved as Dravid reflected on his successful tenure and offered words of wisdom for the new role.

"Hello Gautam and welcome to the most exciting job in our world as coach of the Indian cricket team. It's been three weeks since I ended my stint with the Indian team in a manner that was beyond my dreams, both in Barbados and then a few days later, in that unforgettable evening in Mumbai. More than anything else, I will treasure the memories and friendships I made in my time with the squad. As you take over the role of India coach, it is what I wish for you as well. I also hope that you will have the availability of fully fit players in every squad. Good luck with that. I also wish you that little bit of luck, as you know that all of us coaches need to make us look that little bit wiser and smarter than we actually are," Dravid said in the video shared by the BCCI.

IMAGE: Three stalwarts of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli, Head Coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup. Photograph: ICC/X

Dravid's tenure culminated in a fairytale ending, as he led India to a thrilling T20 World Cup victory on his final day as head coach.

His exuberant celebration with the trophy encapsulated the joy and fulfillment of a remarkable journey.

Expressing gratitude for the friendships forged, he acknowledged the pivotal role of the team in achieving this historic milestone.

Recognising Gambhir's immense contributions to Indian cricket, Dravid passed on the baton with confidence, entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the team forward.

"As your teammate, I saw you giving it your all on the field. As your batting partner and fellow fighter, I saw your resilience and your refusal to surrender across many IPL seasons. I noted your desire to win, your assistance to work with younger players, and your drive to extract the best out of your team on the field. I know how dedicated and passionate you are about Indian cricket, and I'm sure you will bring all these qualities into this new job. As you know, the expectations will be high, and the scrutiny will be intense. But even in the worst of times, you will never be alone. You will have the support of the players, your support staff, the leaders of the past, the management, and never forget for whom you play," Dravid said.

Dravid offered words of encouragement to his successor, acknowledging the intense scrutiny and expectations that come with the role. He emphasised the importance of maintaining a positive outlook, even amidst challenges, reminding him to wear a smile through the tough times.

"For the fans who are very demanding but will always be behind the team, from one Indian cricket coach to another, one last thing in the most heated of times exhale, take a step back, and even if it's difficult for you, crack a smile. Whatever else happens, that will shock people. I wish you the very best, Gautam, and I'm sure you will take the Indian team to even greater heights," Dravid concluded.

Gambhir admitted that he was emotional after hearing Dravid's message.

"Look, I don't know how to react because this message means so much to me and the reason is not because it comes from the person who I have succeeded now or taking over from, but from a person who I've always looked up to when I was playing. I've always felt that, I think, and I said it in a lot of my interviews. I think the most selfless cricketer I've actually ever played, Rahul Bhai, has done anything and everything that Indian cricket needed," Gambhir said. "So I think there is so much to learn from, not only for me but for the next generation and for the current generation as well, how important Indian cricket is, not me, not individuals, but what Indian cricket is. I don't get too emotional normally, but this message actually made me a lot emotional. It's a great message. Hopefully, I can fill the massive shoes with aptitude, honesty, transparency, and make the entire nation proud."